Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals: Can’t Make You Happier Now

Lagu Heat Waves telah dirilis Glass Animals 1 tahun lalu di kanal Youtubenya. Belakangan ini, lagu Heat Waves sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals: Can’t Make You Happier Now
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube Glass Animals
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Glass Animals berjudul Heat Waves, viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Heat Waves telah dirilis Glass Animals 1 tahun lalu di kanal Youtubenya.

Musik video Heat Waves - Glass Animals telah ditonton 124 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,1 juta.

Belakangan ini, lagu Heat Waves sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan C

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals:

C#m    B
 
G#m                F#
 (Last night all I think about is you
C#m                 B
  Don't stop, baby, you can walk through
G#m                F#
  Don't wanna but I think about you
C#m                 B               G#m       F#*
  You know that I'm never gonna do)
 
C#m            B
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
G#m                     F#
  Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror
E              B
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
G#m                     F#*
  Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a—
 
 [Chorus]
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
  
[Verse 1]
C#m            B
  Usually I put somethin' on TV
G#m                F#
  So we never think about you and me
E                B
  But today I see our reflections clearly
G#m            F#
  In Hollywood, layin' on the screen
E                        B
  You just need a better life than this
G#m                        F#
  You need somethin' I can never give
E                 B
  Fake water all across the road
G#m                  F#
  It's gone now, the night has come, but
 
 [Chorus]
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
 
 [Verse 2]
C#m                 B
You can't fight it, you can't breathe
G#m               F#
You say somethin' so lovin', but
C#m                   B
  Now I gotta let you go
G#m                       F#
  You'll be better off in someone new
C#m                 B
  I don't wanna be alone
G#m                 F#
  You know it hurts me too
E*            F#*
  You look so broken when you cry
G#m*           F#*
  One more and then I say goodbye
 
 [Chorus]
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
 
 [Bridge]
E*                   *
  I just wanna know what you're dreamin' of
F#                     *
  When you sleep and smile so comfortable
G#m*                  *
  I just wish that I could give you that
B*           *      *      *
  That look that's perfectly un-sad
E*                F#*
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m*                 D#*
  Late nights in the middle of June
E*                F#*
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m*              B*
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
 
 [Chorus]
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
C#m               B
  Sometimes all I think about is you
G#m                  F#
  Late nights in the middle of June
E                 B
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
G#m              F#
  Can’t make you happier now
  
[Outro]
C#m            B
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
G#m                     F#
  Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror
E              B
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
G#m                     F#*
  Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror
 
C#m    B     G#m    F#
E      B     G#m    F#*
 
C#m*   B*    G#m    F#*
E*     G#m*  C#m*   F#*

 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Heat Waves
Glass Animals
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan