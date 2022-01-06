Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dibawakan oleh Gayle.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021 dan terinspirasi dari pengalaman percintaan dirinya sendiri yaitu putus dari kekasihnya.

Abcdefu pun sangat viral dan sering dijadikan sebagai backsound pada aplikasi video pendek, TikTok.

Selain itu Abcdefu juga memiliki video klip yang diunggah melalui kanal YouTube Gayle dan telah ditonton sebanyak 51 juta kali saat artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle

[Intro] C Em Am F

[Verse]

C

I swear I meant to

Em

Mean the best when it ended

Am F

Even tried to bite my tongue

when you start shit

C

Now you’re textin’ all

Em

my friends asking questions

Am

They never even liked

F

you in the first place

C Em

Dated a girl that I hate

for the attention

Am F

She only made it two days,

what a connection

C Em

It’s like you’d do anything for my affection

Am

You’re goin’ all about

F

It in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

I was into you, but I’m over it now

F C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

Em

But nothing’s getting through,

Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C. C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

E

And your mom and your sister and your job

Am

And your broke-a*s car

F

and that s*it you call art

C

f**k you and your friends that

E

I’ll never see again

Am

Everybody but your dog,

F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Verse]

C Em

You said you just needed space

and so I gave it

Am F

When I had nothin’ to say

N.C.

you couldn’t take it

C Em

Told everyone I’m a b*itch,

so I became it

Am F

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

I was into you, buit I’m over it now

F C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

Em

But nothing’s getting through,

Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

E

And your mom and your sister and your job

Am

And your craigslist couch

F

and the way your voice sounds

C

f**k you and your friends that

E

I’ll never see again

Am

Everybody but your dog,

F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k off

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

F

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

C Em

Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Am F N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

(Tribunnews.com)