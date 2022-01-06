Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez: We Don't Talk Anymore

Chord gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez: We don't talk anymore Like we used to do. We don't love anymore. What was all of it?

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez: We Don't Talk Anymore
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Berikut ini Chord gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar We Don't Talk Anymore yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez.

Charlie Puth mengunggah video klip lagu We Don't Talk Anymore di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Agustus 2016.

Lagu ini rilis 24 Mei 2016 di bawah naungan label rekaman Atlantic.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez

                              F
We don't talk anymore

                              G
We don't talk anymore

                             Am
We don't talk anymore

                            Em
Like we used to do..

                               F
We don't love anymore

                                 G
What was all of it for?

                                       Am
Ooh.. we don't talk anymore

                             Em
Like we used to do..

                                 F
I just heard you found the one
you've been looking

G
You've been looking for

   Am
I wish I would have known that

            Em
wasn't me

                                 F
'Cause even after all this time
I still wonder

G
Why I can't move on

Am                                      Em
Just the way you did so easily

                           F
Don't wanna know, what kind of

                                          G
dress you're wearing tonight

                                                Am
If he's holding onto you so tight

                          Em
The way I did before

             F
I overdosed, should've known

                                G
your love was a game

                                                      Am
Now I can't get you out of my brain

                                 Em
Ooh.. it's such a shame...

                                         F
That we don't talk anymore

                              G
We don't talk anymore

                           Am
We don't talk anymore

                             Em
Like we used to do..

                                 F
We don't love anymore

                                  G
What was all of it for?

                                       Am
Ohh, we don't talk anymore

                            Em
Like we used to do..

                                   F
I just hope you're lying
next to somebody

                        G
Who knows how to love you like me

             Am
There must be a good reason

                      Em
that you're gone

                             F
Every now and then I think you

                                               G
Might want me to come show up

                               Am
at your door, but I'm just too

                                Em
afraid that I'll be wrong

                           F
Don't wanna know

                                               G
If you're looking into her eyes

                                                 Am
If she's holding onto you so tight

                           Em
The way I did before

           F
I overdosed, should've known

                                G
Your love was a game

                                                      Am
Now I can't get you out of my brain

                             Em
Oh, it's such a shame

                                       F
That we don't talk anymore

(We don't we don't)

                              G
We don't talk anymore

(We don't we don't)

                             Am
We don't talk anymore

                             Em
Like we used to do..

                                 F
We don't love anymore

(We don't we don't)

                                  G
What was all of it for?

(We don't we don't)

                                    Am
Oh, we don't talk anymore

                             Em
Like we used to do..

[Intro] F G Am

                             Em F G Am Em
Like we used to do

                            F
Don't wanna know, what kind of

                                         G
dress you're wearing tonight

                                               Am
If he's giving it to you just right

                             Em
The way I did before

           F
I overdosed, should've known

                                 G
your love was a game

                                                     Am
Now I can't get you out of my brain

                                  Em
Ohh, it's such a shame..

                                       F
That we don't talk anymore

                              G
We don't talk anymore

                            Am
We don't talk anymore

                            Em
Like we used to do..

                              F
We don't love anymore

                                 G
What was all of it for?

                                     Am
Ohh, we don't talk anymore

                            Em
Like we used to do..

                               F
We don't talk anymore

(what kind of dress you're

                   G
wearing tonight) Oh

                                                 Am
(If he's holding onto you so tight)

                                   Em
Oh, The way I did before

                              F
We don't talk anymore
(I should've known your love

             G
was a game) Oh

(Now I can't get you out of

          Am
my brain) Whoa

                              Em
Oh, it's such a shame

                                  Am
That we don't talk anymore..

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jodoh Pasti Bertemu - Afgan: Jika Aku Bukan Jalanmu

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik lagu Bagaimana Kalau Aku Tidak Baik-baik Saja - Judika, Kunci dari G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji: Ill Give You Something So Real, If Youve been Waiting

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lain terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
We Dont Talk Anymore
Charlie Puth
Selena Gomez
Lirik Lagu
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan