Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji: I'll Give You Something So Real, If You've been Waiting

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Joji berjudul Sanctuary.

Lagu Sanctuary dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Jepang, Joji.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis, pada 2019 kemarin.

Meski begitu, lagu Sanctuary sedang viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sanctuary - Joji:

[Intro] G C G [Verse 1] G Go ahead and bark after dark C Fallen star, I'm your one call away G Motel halls, neon walls C When night falls, I am your escape [Pre-Chorus] Bm Am When you lay alone, I ache F Something I wanted to feel [Chorus] G C If you've been waiting for fallin' in love Am F Babe you don't have to wait on me G C Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above Am F But an angel ain't what I need [Verse 2] G Not anyone, you're the one C More than fun, you're the Sanctuary G 'Cause what you want is what I want C Sincerity [Pre-Chorus] (one strum each chord) Bm Am Souls that dream alone lie awake F N.C. I'll give you something so real [Chorus] G C If you've been waiting for fallin' in love Am F Babe you don't have to wait on me G C Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above Am But an angel ain't what I need [Bridge] F Hold me oh so close Em cuz you never know D N.C. Just how long our lives will be [Chorus] G N.C. C If you've been waiting for fallin' in love Am F Babe you don't have to wait on me G C Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above Am F But an angel ain't what I need C Am G

(Tribunnews.com)