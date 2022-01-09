Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya: Oh I Don't Know What You've Been Told

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty dari Daya, lengkap dengan video klip.

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty dari Daya, lengkap dengan video klip. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty dari Daya.

Lagu berjudul Sit Still, Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan oleh Daya dirilis pada 2016, lalu.

Lirik dan Chord Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya

[INTRO]
 D

[VERSE I]
D
Could dress up
           D
To get love
 
But guess what?
                G
I'm never gonna be that girl
                  Em
Who's living in a Barbie world
 
D
Could wake up
           D
And make up
 
And play dumb
                  G
Pretending that I need a boy
                    Em
Who's gonna treat me like a toy
  
[PRE-CHORUS]
  D
I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things
 
Like diamond rings
                  G                                            Em
But I don't wanna be the puppet that you're playing on a string
 
This queen don't need a king
  
[CHORUS]
    D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
         D
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
      G                                            Em
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
 
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
      D
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
    G                                             Em
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
  
[INSTRUMENTAL]
 D
  
[VERSE II]
 D
Mr. Right could be nice for one night
                  G
But then he wanna take control
                   Em
And I would rather fly solo
 
D
Then Snow White
                D
She did it right
 
In her life
             G
Had 7 men to do the chores
                         Em
'Cause that's not what a lady's for
 
[PRE-CHORUS] 
    D
The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity
             G
And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet
Em
Call me HBIC
 
[CHORUS] 
    D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
         D
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
      G                                            Em
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
 
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
      D
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
    G                                             Em
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
  
[BRIDGE]
D
Sure, I'm a pretty girl
                    D
Up in a pretty world
 
But they say pretty hurts
                       G
And I don't wanna sit still
 
I'm a pretty girl
                    Em
Up in a pretty world
 
But no, I won't sit still, look pretty
 
[BRIDGE]
D
Sure, I'm a pretty girl
                    D
Up in a pretty world
 
But they say pretty hurts
                       G
And I don't wanna sit still
 
I'm a pretty girl
                    Em
Up in a pretty world
 
But no, I won't sit still, look pretty
  
[CHORUS I] 
    D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
         D
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
      G                                            Em
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
 
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
      D
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
    G                                             Em
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
 
 [CHORUS II] 
    D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
         D
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
      G                                            Em
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
 
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
 
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
      D
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
    G                                             Em
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
                                        D
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
  
[OUTRO]
                      G Em
Sit still, look pretty
                A     D
Sit still, look pretty
                      G Em
Sit still, look pretty
                A     D
Sit still, look pretty

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
