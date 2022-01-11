Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Fix You - Coldplay, Kunci dari C: When You Try Your Best, But You Don’t Succeed

Berikut ini chord gitar Fix You - Coldplay, mulai dari kunci C: When you try your best, but you don’t succeed. Lagu Fix You tergabung dalam album X&Y.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Fix You - Coldplay, Kunci dari C: When You Try Your Best, But You Don’t Succeed
Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar Fix You - Coldplay, mulai dari kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You yang dinyanyikan oleh Coldplay.

Coldplay mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 30 Mei 2011.

Lagu Fix You tergabung dalam album X&Y (2005).

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You - Coldplay

Intro :

C Em Am G
        C Em Am G

          C
when you try your best,

          Em       Am  G
but you don’t succeed

          C
when you get what you want,

        Em         Am  G
but not what you need

          C
when you feel so tired,
 

        Em    Am  G
but you can’t sleep

          C  Em  Am G
stuck in reverse.

            C
when the tears come streaming

  Em        Am G
down your face

            C
when you lose something

    Em         Am  G
you can’t replace

            C
when you love someone

        Em       Am  G
but it goes to waste

         C    Em Am G
could it be worse?

Reff:

  F      Em       G        F
  lights will guide you home

  Em      G           F
  and ignite your bones

     Em       G
  and I will try to fix you

Int. C Em Am G 2x

      C
and high up above

     Em    Am  G
or down below

       C
when you’re too in love

    Em     Am G
to let it go

        C
if you never try,

              Em      Am  G
then you’ll never know

      C           Em   Am  G
just what you’re worth

==Back to : Reff

Int. C F C G Am F C G 2x

C          F
tears stream..down your face

C                        G
when you lose something you cannot replace

Am          F
tears stream..down your face

C   G
and I………

C          F
tears stream..down your face

C                        G
when you lose something you cannot replace

Am          F
tears stream..down your face

C   G
and I………

==Back to : Reff 2x

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bagai Langit dan Bumi - Via Vallen, Kunci dari C: Bagaikan Langit dan Bumi

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dengan Hati - Lyla: Kau Harus Tau Kami Disini Untukmu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan, Kunci D: Every Time I Feel Alone Like The Walls Are Caving

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan