Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Fix You - Coldplay, Kunci dari C: When You Try Your Best, But You Don’t Succeed
Berikut ini chord gitar Fix You - Coldplay, mulai dari kunci C: When you try your best, but you don’t succeed. Lagu Fix You tergabung dalam album X&Y.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You yang dinyanyikan oleh Coldplay.
Coldplay mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 30 Mei 2011.
Lagu Fix You tergabung dalam album X&Y (2005).
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You - Coldplay
Intro :
C Em Am G
C Em Am G
C
when you try your best,
Em Am G
but you don’t succeed
C
when you get what you want,
Em Am G
but not what you need
C
when you feel so tired,
Em Am G
but you can’t sleep
C Em Am G
stuck in reverse.
C
when the tears come streaming
Em Am G
down your face
C
when you lose something
Em Am G
you can’t replace
C
when you love someone
Em Am G
but it goes to waste
C Em Am G
could it be worse?
Reff:
F Em G F
lights will guide you home
Em G F
and ignite your bones
Em G
and I will try to fix you
Int. C Em Am G 2x
C
and high up above
Em Am G
or down below
C
when you’re too in love
Em Am G
to let it go
C
if you never try,
Em Am G
then you’ll never know
C Em Am G
just what you’re worth
==Back to : Reff
Int. C F C G Am F C G 2x
C F
tears stream..down your face
C G
when you lose something you cannot replace
Am F
tears stream..down your face
C G
and I………
C F
tears stream..down your face
C G
when you lose something you cannot replace
Am F
tears stream..down your face
C G
and I………
==Back to : Reff 2x
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bagai Langit dan Bumi - Via Vallen, Kunci dari C: Bagaikan Langit dan Bumi
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dengan Hati - Lyla: Kau Harus Tau Kami Disini Untukmu
Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Antidote - Simple Plan, Kunci D: Every Time I Feel Alone Like The Walls Are Caving
(Tribunnews.com)
Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar