Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Team - Lorde: We Live In Cities, Viral di TikTok

Lagu Team telah dirilis Lorde 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Belakangan ini, lagu Team sedang viral di TikTok.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Team - Lorde: We Live In Cities, Viral di TikTok
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Team - Lorde 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Team - Lorde di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Team telah dirilis Lorde 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Belakangan ini, lagu Team sedang viral di TikTok.

Musik video Team - Lorde telah ditonton 241 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1, 8 juta hingga saat ini, Kamis (13/01/2022).

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Team - Lorde:

[Intro (Acapella)]
 
Wait 'til you're announced
 
We've not yet lost all our graces
 
The hounds will stay in chains
 
Look upon your greatness
 
And she'll send the call out
 
Send the call out
  
[Verse]
  
C
   Call all the ladies out
C
   They’re in their finery
Am
   A hundreds jewels on throats
G
   A hundred jewels between teeth
C
   Now bring my boys in
C
   Their skin in craters like the moon
Am                       G
 The moon we love like a brother, while he glows through the room
 
[Bridge]
 
C
Dancin' around the lies we tell
C
Dancin' around big eyes as well
Am                G
 Even the comatose   they don’t dance and tell
  
[Chorus]
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins  of the palace within my dreams
                Am                     F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
  
[Bridge]
 
             Am                              G
I'm kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air, so there
  
[Verse]
 
C
So all the cups got broke
 C
Shards beneath our feet 
 Am                      G
But it wasn't my fault
 C                         C                      Am
And everyone's competing for a love they won't receive
                    G
'Cause what this palace wants is release
  
[Chorus]
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins   of the palace within my dreams
                                      F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
  
[Bridge]
 
F             Am                             G
 I’m kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air
 
So there
F            Am                     G
 I’m kinda older than I was when I revelled without a care
 
So there
  
[Chorus] 
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins   of the palace within my dreams
                                      F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
 
F Am                                    G
     And you know, we're on each other's team                      
                       F  Am
We're on each other's team                        
                       G
We're on each other's team                     
                                     F
And you know, and you know, and you know

