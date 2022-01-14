Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There Is Bitter In Everyday

Musik video Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono telah ditonton 26 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 314 ribu hingga saat ini, Jumat (14/01/2022).

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There Is Bitter In Everyday
Instagram @ardhitopramono
Ardhito Pramono - Bitterlove 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Bitterlove telah dirilis Ardhito Pramono 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono telah ditonton 26 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 314 ribu hingga saat ini, Jumat (14/01/2022).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci Dimulai dari G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sudah - Ardhito Pramono: Sudah, Sudahi Semua Bicara

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono:

[Verse 1]
         C              Cmaj7
There is bitter in everyday
           C7
But then I feel it
                      F
That you would be the only one
    Fm                       Em7           A7
Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure
    F                               G7
The sweetest love can be so hard to find

         C               Cmaj7
We'll be better in every way
           C7                F
But then I would go to be in other space
    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

[Chorus]
    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
    F                               G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'd be together

 [Verse 2]
         C            Cmaj7
We'll be mad in every way
         C7                              F
Then I remember, the store we went last september
    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, recalling things would be so good
     F                  G7                C
It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made

[Chorus]
    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
    F                                   G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be the time we'd be with together

 [Verse 3]
         C                Cmaj7
We'll be better, in every way
           C7                 F
But then I would, go to be in other space
    Fm                            Em7         A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
     F             G7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
     Em7           A7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

       G7        C
With a rainbow's mood

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove
Chord Gitar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono
Ardhito Pramono
Bitterlove
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan