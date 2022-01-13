Chord Gitar Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci Dimulai dari G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Cigarettes of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

Ardhito Pramono merilis lagu Cigarettes of Ours pada tahun 2019.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Ardhito yang bertajuk 'a letter to my 17 year old'.

Hingga Kamis (13/1/2022), video klip lagu ini telah di tonton lebih dari 9 juta kali di kanal YouTube Ardhito Pramono.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono:

[Intro]



G G7 G G7



[Verse 1]



G G7 G G7

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore



C Cm Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store



E7

Watch you look older



Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours



G G7

Why'd you given all your money?



G G7

For such a precious story



C Cm Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye



E7

To our memories



Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

[Chorus]



Am D

Take it easy for a little while



G Em

You know he did everything good so far



Am D

Our fragmented love and cry



G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die



Am D

I said it oooh...

G





[Verse 2]



G G7

If you're my only friend



G G7

Can you stay up on my pain?



C Cm Bm E7

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories



Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...

[Chorus]



Am D

Take it easy for a little while



G Em

You know he did everything good so far



Am D

Our fragmented love and cry



G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die



Am D

I said it oooh...



G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while



Am D

I said it oooh...



[Interlude]



G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7



[Chorus]



Am D

Take it easy for a little while



G Em

You know he did everything good so far



Am D

Our fragmented love and cry



G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die



Am D

I said it oooh...



G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while



Am D

I said it oooh...





[Outro]

