Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci Dimulai dari G

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Cigarettes of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

Penulis: Lanny Latifah
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci Dimulai dari G
Instagram @ardhitopramono
Ardhito Pramono - Ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Cigarettes of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Cigarettes of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

Ardhito Pramono merilis lagu Cigarettes of Ours pada tahun 2019.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Ardhito yang bertajuk 'a letter to my 17 year old'.

Hingga Kamis (13/1/2022), video klip lagu ini telah di tonton lebih dari 9 juta kali di kanal YouTube Ardhito Pramono.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono:

[Intro]

G G7 G G7

 
[Verse 1]

 G                 G7   G         G7

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore

 C                    Cm                  Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store

 E7

Watch you look older

Am7                D7              G   G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G                          G7

Why'd you given all your money?

G                    G7

For such a precious story

C                Cm                  Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye

   E7

To our memories

Am7                D7              G   G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
 
 
[Chorus]

Am                   D

Take it easy for a little while

G                            Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am               D

Our fragmented love and cry

G                      Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

        Am    D

I said it oooh...
 
G
 

[Verse 2]

G                      G7

If you're my only friend

G                      G7

Can you stay up on my pain?

 C                    Cm          Bm                  E7

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories

Am7                D7              G   G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...
 
 
 [Chorus]

Am                   D

Take it easy for a little while

G                            Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am               D

Our fragmented love and cry

G                      Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

        Am    D

I said it oooh...

G                                            Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

        Am     D

I said it oooh...

  
[Interlude]

G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7

 
[Chorus]

Am                   D

Take it easy for a little while

G                            Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am               D

Our fragmented love and cry

G                      Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

        Am    D

I said it oooh...

G                                            Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

        Am     D

I said it oooh...
 

[Outro]

G G7 G G7

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There Is Bitter In Everyday

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sudah - Ardhito Pramono: Sudah, Sudahi Semua Bicara

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lainnya terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Cigarettes Of Ours
Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono
chord gitar
Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours
Ardhito Pramono
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan