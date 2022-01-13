Chord Gitar Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci Dimulai dari G

Chord Gitar
Ardhito Pramono merilis lagu Cigarettes of Ours pada tahun 2019.
Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Ardhito yang bertajuk 'a letter to my 17 year old'.
Hingga Kamis (13/1/2022), video klip lagu ini telah di tonton lebih dari 9 juta kali di kanal YouTube Ardhito Pramono.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono:
[Intro]
G G7 G G7
[Verse 1]
G G7 G G7
I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore
C Cm Bm
The feelings I have when you passed that store
E7
Watch you look older
Am7 D7 G G7
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
G G7
Why'd you given all your money?
G G7
For such a precious story
C Cm Bm
My life is treated usual good then goodbye
E7
To our memories
Am7 D7 G G7
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours [Chorus]
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh... G
[Verse 2]
G G7
If you're my only friend
G G7
Can you stay up on my pain?
C Cm Bm E7
The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories
Am7 D7 G G7
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours... [Chorus]
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...
[Interlude]
G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7
[Chorus]
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...
[Outro]
G G7 G G7
