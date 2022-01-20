Chord Gitar Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula dari G

Musik Video Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

TRIBUNNWES.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Happier Than Ever yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish dalam artikel ini.

Video klip Happier Than Ever diunggah pada 30 Juli 2021 lalu.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang toxic relationship.

Ia baru menyadari setelah terlepas dari hubungan tersebut.

Chord Gitar Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Intro : G -G7

C

When i'm away.. from you

E

I'm happier than ever..

Am

Wish i could explain it be..tter

Dm G

I wish it wasn't true.. mm

C

Give me a day.. or two

E

to think of something clever..

Am

to write myself a le..tter

Dm G C

to tell me what to do.. mm-mm

C

Do you read my interviews?

E

or do you skip my avenue?

Am

When you said you were passin' through

Fm

Was i even on your way..?

C

I knew when i asked you to

(when i asked you to)

E

Be cool about what i was tellin' you

Am

You'd do the opposite of

What you said you'd do

(what you said you'd do)

Fm

and i'd end up more afraid

E

Don't say it isn't fair

you clearly werеn't aware that you

Am A D

Made me misеrable ooh..

Dm G

so if you really wanna know

Reff :

C

When i'm away from you

(when i'm away from you)

E

I'm happier than ever

(happier than ever)

Am

Wish i could explain it better

(wish i could explain it better)

Dm G C Gsus4-G

I wish it wasn't true, mm-mm

Int. C E Am F -Fm

C E Am

You call me again, drunk in your benz

F Fm

Drivin' home under the influence

C E

You scared me to death,

Am

but i'm wastin' my breath

F

'cause you only listen

Fm (C)

to your fuckin' friends

C E

I don't relate to you

Am F

I don't relate to you, no

C E

'cause i'd never treat me this shitty

Am F

You made me hate this city

C

and i don't talk shit about you

E

on the internet

Am F

Never told anyone anything bad

C

'cause that shit's embarrassing,

E

You were my everything

Am

and all that you did

F

Was make me fuckin' sad

C E

so don't waste the time i don't have..

Am F

and don't try to make me feel bad

C

I could talk about every time

E

that you showed up on time

Am

but i'd have an empty line

F

'cause you never did

C

Never paid any mind

E

to my mother or friends, so i

Am

Shut 'em all out for you

F

'cause i was a kid

C E

You ruined everything good

Am F

Always said you were misunderstood

C E

Made all my moments your own

Am F

Just fuckin' leave me alone..

Musik : C E Am F (4x) -Fm

C..

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Team - Lorde, Viral di TikTok, We Live in Cities Youll Never See Onscreen

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Pura-pura Cinta - Cherrybelle, Lagu Viral TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Viral di TikTok: So Let Me Spell It Out

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu First Love – Nikka Costa: It’s My First Love, What I’m Dreaming Of

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lain terkait Chord Gitar