Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle: I Was Into You, But I'm Over It Now
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Abcdefu dari Gayle, lengkap dengan video klip.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Abcdefu dari Gayle.
Lagu berjudul Abcdefu yang dipopulerkan oleh Gayle dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jika - Melly Goeslaw feat Ari lasso: Jika Teringat Tentang Dikau
Lirik dan Chord Abcdefu - Gayle
[Intro] C Em Am F
[Verse]
C
I swear I meant to
Em
Mean the best when it ended
Am F
Even tried to bite my tongue
when you start shit
C
Now you’re textin’ all
Em
my friends asking questions
Am
They never even liked
F
you in the first place
C Em
Dated a girl that I hate
for the attention
Am F
She only made it two days,
what a connection
C Em
It’s like you’d do anything for my affection
Am
You’re goin’ all about
F
It in the worst ways
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, but I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
N.C. C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your broke-a*s car
F
and that s*it you call art
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Verse]
C Em
You said you just needed space
and so I gave it
Am F
When I had nothin’ to say
N.C.
you couldn’t take it
C Em
Told everyone I’m a b*itch,
so I became it
Am F
Always had to put yourself above me
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, buit I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your craigslist couch
F
and the way your voice sounds
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k off
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Outro]
And your mom and your sister and your job
F
And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art
C Em
Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again
Am F N.C.
Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kenanglah Aku - Naff: Kunci Dimulai dari C
Baca juga: Lirik & Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justine Bieber, Viral di TikTok: Youre Who Im Thinking Of
(Tribunnews.com)