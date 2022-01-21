Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everything I Wanted yang dipopulerkan dan dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish.

Lagu berjudul everything I Wanted ini berisi tentang kisah depresi dan mimpi buruk yang menghantui Billie Eilish.

Dilansir dari tangga lagu Billboard, lagu milik Billie Eillish ini mendapatkan peringkat 22 Billboard Hot 100 pada 23 Januari 2020.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2019 dibawah naungan Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'Everything I Wanted' - Billie Eilish:

[Intro ]

Dmaj7 E C#m Dmaj7

Dmaj7 E C#m Dmaj7

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7 E I had a dream

C#m Dmaj7 I got everything I wanted

Dmaj7 E Not what you think

C#m Dmaj7 And if I'm being honest

Dmaj7 E It might have been a nightmare

C#m Dmaj7 To anyone who might care

Dmaj7 E Thought I could fly

C#m Dmaj7 So I stepped off the Golden

Dmaj7 E Nobody cried

C#m Dmaj7 Nobody even noticed

Dmaj7 E I saw them standing right there

C#m Dmaj7 Kinda thought they might care

[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7 E I had a dream

C#m Dmaj7 I got everything I wanted

Dmaj7 E But when I wake up I see

C#m Dmaj7 You're with me

Dmaj7 And you say

[Chorus]

E As long as I'm here

C#m Dmaj7 No one can hurt you

Dmaj7 E Don't wanna lie here

C#m Dmaj7 But you can learn to

Dmaj7 E If I could change

C#7 Dmaj7 The way that you see yourself

Dmaj7 E You wouldn't wonder why you hear

C#m Dmaj7 "They don't deserve you"

[Verse 2]

Dmaj7 E I tried to scream

C#m Dmaj7 But my head was under water

Dmaj7 E They called me weak

C#m Dmaj7 Like I'm not just somebody's daughter

Dmaj7 E Could've been a nightmare

C#m Dmaj7 But it felt like they were right there

Dmaj7 E And it feels like yesterday was a year ago

C#m Dmaj7 But I don't wanna let anybody know

Dmaj7 E Cause everybody wants something from me now

C#m Dmaj7 And I don't want them down

[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7 E I had a dream

C#m Dmaj7 I got everything I wanted

Dmaj7 E But when I wake up I see

C#m Dmaj7 You're with me

Dmaj7 And you say

[Chorus]

E As long as I'm here

C#m Dmaj7 No one can hurt you

Dmaj7 E Don't wanna lie here

C#m Dmaj7 But you can learn to

Dmaj7 E If I could change

C#7 Dmaj7 The way that you see yourself

Dmaj7 E You wouldn't wonder why you hear

C#m Dmaj7 "They don't deserve you"

[Bridge]

Dmaj7 E If I knew it all then

C#m Would I do it again

Dmaj7 Would I do it again

Dmaj7 E If they knew what they said

C#m Would go straight to my head

Dmaj7 What would they say instead

Dmaj7 E If I knew it all then

C#7 Would I do it again

Dmaj7 Would I do it again

Dmaj7 E If they knew what they said

C#m Would go straight to my head

Dmaj7 What would they say instead