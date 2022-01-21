Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everything I Wanted yang dipopulerkan dan dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
ist
Poster Konser Billie Eilish bertajuk Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everything I Wanted yang dipopulerkan dan dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish.

Lagu berjudul everything I Wanted ini berisi tentang kisah depresi dan mimpi buruk yang menghantui Billie Eilish.

Dilansir dari tangga lagu Billboard, lagu milik Billie Eillish ini mendapatkan peringkat 22 Billboard Hot 100 pada 23 Januari 2020.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2019 dibawah naungan Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Whyd You Have to Go and Make Things So Complicated

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bawalah Cintaku - Afgan: Bawalah Pergi Cintaku, Ajak ke Mana Kau Mau

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'Everything I Wanted' - Billie Eilish:

[Intro ]

Dmaj7 E C#m Dmaj7

Dmaj7 E C#m Dmaj7

[Verse 1]
Dmaj7     E
I had a dream
C#m                 Dmaj7
I got everything I wanted
Dmaj7          E
Not what you think
C#m               Dmaj7
And if I'm being honest
                       Dmaj7    E
It might have been a nightmare
               C#m       Dmaj7
To anyone who might care
Dmaj7            E
Thought I could fly
C#m                   Dmaj7
So I stepped off the Golden
Dmaj7    E
Nobody cried
 C#m         Dmaj7
Nobody even noticed
                    Dmaj7        E
I saw them standing right there
                    C#m        Dmaj7
Kinda thought they might care
 
 
[Pre-Chorus]
Dmaj7     E
I had a dream
C#m                 Dmaj7
I got everything I wanted
    Dmaj7          E
But when I wake up I see
C#m        Dmaj7
You're with me
        Dmaj7
And you say
 
 
[Chorus]
            E
As long as I'm here
C#m        Dmaj7
No one can hurt you
Dmaj7        E
Don't wanna lie here
C#m          Dmaj7
But you can learn to
Dmaj7        E
If I could change
    C#7          Dmaj7
The way that you see yourself
Dmaj7                E
You wouldn't wonder why you hear
C#m          Dmaj7
"They don't deserve you"
 
 
[Verse 2]
Dmaj7        E
I tried to scream
C#m                   Dmaj7
But my head was under water
Dmaj7           E
They called me weak
C#m                           Dmaj7
Like I'm not just somebody's daughter
                  Dmaj7    E
Could've been a nightmare
                            C#m         Dmaj7
But it felt like they were right there
       Dmaj7                       E
And it feels like yesterday was a year ago
   C#m                  Dmaj7
But I don't wanna let anybody know
        Dmaj7                    E
Cause everybody wants something from me now
   C#m           Dmaj7
And I don't want them down
 
[Pre-Chorus]
Dmaj7     E
I had a dream
C#m                 Dmaj7
I got everything I wanted
    Dmaj7          E
But when I wake up I see
C#m        Dmaj7
You're with me
        Dmaj7
And you say
 
 
[Chorus]
            E
As long as I'm here
C#m        Dmaj7
No one can hurt you
Dmaj7        E
Don't wanna lie here
C#m          Dmaj7
But you can learn to
Dmaj7        E
If I could change
    C#7          Dmaj7
The way that you see yourself
Dmaj7                E
You wouldn't wonder why you hear
C#m          Dmaj7
"They don't deserve you"
 
[Bridge]
Dmaj7             E
If I knew it all then
               C#m
Would I do it again
               Dmaj7
Would I do it again
Dmaj7                   E
If they knew what they said
                        C#m
Would go straight to my head
                     Dmaj7
What would they say instead
 
Dmaj7             E
If I knew it all then
               C#7
Would I do it again
               Dmaj7
Would I do it again
Dmaj7                   E
If they knew what they said
                        C#m
Would go straight to my head
                      Dmaj7
What would they say instead
 
 
[Outro]
  
Dmaj7      E       C#m      Dmaj7
  
Dmaj7      E       C#m      Dmaj7


(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted
Chord Gitar Everything I Wanted
Everything I Wanted
Billie Eilish
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan