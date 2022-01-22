Chord dan Lirik Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby, When You Touch Me Like This

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Its All Coming Back to Me Now dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:

Intro:

C G C G

C F

There were nights when the wind was so cold

Dm Em

That my body froze in bed

Am

If I just listened to it

Dm F G

Right outside the window

C F

There were days when the sun was so cruel

Dm Em

That all the tears turned to dust

Am

And I just knew my eyes were

Dm F C G

Drying up forever

Em Am F G C

I finished crying in the instant that you left

Em Am F G

And I can't remember where or when or how

Em Am F G F G

And I banished every memory you and I had ever made

C

But when you touch me like this

G

And you hold me like that

Am Dm

I just have to admit

F G

That it's all coming back to me

C

When I touch you like this

G

And I hold you like that

Am Dm

It's so hard to believe but

F G

It's all coming back to me

C F

(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)

Am F

There were moments of gold

Em F

And there were flashes of light

Am F

There were things I'd never do again

Em F

But then they'd always seemed right

Am Em

There were nights of endless pleasure

Am F Dm

It was more than any laws allow

F

Baby Baby

C

If I kiss you like this

G

And if you whisper like that

Am Dm

It was lost long ago

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C

If you want me like this

G

And if you need me like that

Am Dm

It was dead long ago

F G

But it's all coming back to me

Am Dm

It's so hard to resist

F G

And it's all coming back to me

Am Dm

I can barely recall

F Dm Am

But it's all coming back to me now

G C F Dm G C F Dm

C F

There were those empty threats and hollow lies

Dm Em

And whenever you tried to hurt me

Am Dm

I just hurt you even worse

F G

And so much deeper

C F

There were hours that just went on for days

Dm Em Am

When alone at last we'd count up all the chances

Dm F C G

That were lost to us forever

Em Am F G C

But you were history with the slamming of the door

Em Am F G

And I made myself so strong again somehow

Em Am F G F

And I never wasted any of my time on you since then

C

But if I touch you like this

G

And if you kiss me like that

Am Dm

It was so long ago

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C

If you touch me like this

G

And if I kiss you like that

Am Dm

It was gone with the wind

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C F

(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)

Am F

There were moments of gold

Em F

And there were flashes of light

Am F

There were things I'd never do again

Em F

But then they'd always seemed right

Am Em

There were nights of endless pleasure

Am F Dm

It was more than all your laws allow

F

Baby Baby

C

When you touch me like this

G

And when you hold me like that

Am Dm

It was gone with the wind

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C

When you see me like this

G

And when I see you like that

Am Dm

Then we see what we want to see

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm

The flesh and the fantasies

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm

I can barely recall

F G Am

But it's all coming back to me now

G F Dm G C F Dm

C

If you forgive me all this

G

If I forgive you all that

Am Dm

We forgive and forget

F G

And it's all coming back to me

C

When you see me like this

G

And when I see you like that

Am Dm

We see just what we want to see

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm

The flesh and the fantasies

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm F G C

I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

C

And when you kiss me like this

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

C

And when I touch you like that

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

C

If you do it like this

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

G C

And if we . . .

