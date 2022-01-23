Chord Gitar
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Unconditionally - Katy Perry: I Will Love You Unconditionally
Lagu Unconditionally telah dirilis Katy Perry 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally milik Katy Perry di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Unconditionally telah dirilis Katy Perry 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.
Musik video Unconditionally - Katy Perry telah ditonton 602 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3 juta hingga saat ini, Minggu (23/01/2022).
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Sisa Rasa - Mahalini: Mengapa Masih Ada Sisa Rasa di Dada
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Menjadi Indah - Tiara Andini: Cinta Ini Takkan Berbalas, Sayang Kupastikan Melayang
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry:
[Verse]
Em C G
Oh no, did I get too close? Oh
D Em C G
Did I almost see what's really on the inside?
Em C G
All your insecurities
D Em
All the dirty laundry
C G
Never made me blink one time
[Chorus]
Em C G D
Unconditional, unconditionally
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Em C
There is no fear now
G D
Let go and just be free
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
[Verse]
Em C G
Come just as you are to me
D Em
Don't need apologies
C G
Know that you are worthy
Em C G
I'll take your bad days with your good
D Em
Walk through this storm I would
C G
I'd do it all because I love you,
I love you
[Chorus]
Em C G D
Unconditional, unconditionally
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Em C
There is no fear now
G D
Let go and just be free
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
[Bridge]
Em C
So open up your heart and just let it begin
G D
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
Em C
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
G
Open up your heart
Em C G
Acceptance is the key to be
D E
To be truly free
C G
Will you do the same for me?
[Chorus]
E C G D
Unconditional, unconditionally
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Em C
And there is no fear now
G D
Let go and just be free
Em C G
Cause I will love you unconditionally (oh yeah)
Em C G
Em C G
I will love you (unconditionally)
Em C G
I will love you
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Titipane Gusti - Denny Caknan
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kota - Dere: Di Kota Ini Sehabis Hujan, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
(Tribunnews.com)