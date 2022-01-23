Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Unconditionally - Katy Perry: I Will Love You Unconditionally

Lagu Unconditionally telah dirilis Katy Perry 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Unconditionally - Katy Perry: I Will Love You Unconditionally
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Unconditionally - Katy Perry 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally milik Katy Perry di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Unconditionally telah dirilis Katy Perry 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Unconditionally - Katy Perry telah ditonton 602 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3 juta hingga saat ini, Minggu (23/01/2022).

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry:

[Verse]
Em         C                      G
Oh no, did I get too close? Oh
D                    Em                 C                     G
Did I almost see what's really on the inside?

Em             C          G
All your insecurities
      D                 Em
All the dirty laundry
     C                         G
Never made me blink one time

[Chorus]
          Em            C           G      D
Unconditional, unconditionally
                  Em        C             G
I will love you unconditionally
                     Em       C
There is no fear now
                     G    D
Let go and just be free
                  Em          C            G
I will love you unconditionally

[Verse]
Em              C           G
Come just as you are to me
             D            Em
Don't need apologies
              C                   G
Know that you are worthy

Em                  C                         G
I'll take your bad days with your good
               D                        Em
Walk through this storm I would
               C                        G
I'd do it all because I love you,

I love you

[Chorus]
             Em         C         G          D
Unconditional, unconditionally
                  Em      C               G
I will love you unconditionally
                     Em        C
There is no fear now
                    G           D
Let go and just be free
                  Em              C          G
I will love you unconditionally

[Bridge]
                                Em                               C
So open up your heart and just let it begin
                             G                                 D
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
                            Em                               C
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
                             G
Open up your heart

        Em        C                    G
Acceptance is the key to be
D                    E
To be truly free
C                             G
Will you do the same for me?

[Chorus]
           E          C       G           D
Unconditional, unconditionally
                  Em        C               G
I will love you unconditionally
                             Em    C
And there is no fear now
                    G             D
Let go and just be free
                              Em      C              G
Cause I will love you unconditionally (oh yeah)

Em C G

                  Em     C                  G
I will love you (unconditionally)
                  Em     C                  G
I will love you
                  Em     C                  G
I will love you unconditionally

