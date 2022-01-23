Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Unconditionally - Katy Perry: I Will Love You Unconditionally

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally milik Katy Perry di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Unconditionally telah dirilis Katy Perry 8 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Unconditionally - Katy Perry telah ditonton 602 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3 juta hingga saat ini, Minggu (23/01/2022).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Sisa Rasa - Mahalini: Mengapa Masih Ada Sisa Rasa di Dada

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Menjadi Indah - Tiara Andini: Cinta Ini Takkan Berbalas, Sayang Kupastikan Melayang

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry:

[Verse]

Em C G

Oh no, did I get too close? Oh

D Em C G

Did I almost see what's really on the inside?



Em C G

All your insecurities

D Em

All the dirty laundry

C G

Never made me blink one time



[Chorus]

Em C G D

Unconditional, unconditionally

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Em C

There is no fear now

G D

Let go and just be free

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally



[Verse]

Em C G

Come just as you are to me

D Em

Don't need apologies

C G

Know that you are worthy



Em C G

I'll take your bad days with your good

D Em

Walk through this storm I would

C G

I'd do it all because I love you,



I love you



[Chorus]

Em C G D

Unconditional, unconditionally

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Em C

There is no fear now

G D

Let go and just be free

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally



[Bridge]

Em C

So open up your heart and just let it begin

G D

Open up your heart, and just let it begin

Em C

Open up your heart, and just let it begin

G

Open up your heart



Em C G

Acceptance is the key to be

D E

To be truly free

C G

Will you do the same for me?



[Chorus]

E C G D

Unconditional, unconditionally

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Em C

And there is no fear now

G D

Let go and just be free

Em C G

Cause I will love you unconditionally (oh yeah)



Em C G



Em C G

I will love you (unconditionally)

Em C G

I will love you

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Titipane Gusti - Denny Caknan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kota - Dere: Di Kota Ini Sehabis Hujan, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

(Tribunnews.com)