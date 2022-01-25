Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion, Viral TikTok

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Celine Dion berjudul It's All Coming Back to Me Now, viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Celine Dion yang sedang viral dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu berjudul It's All Coming Back to Me Now dibawakan oleh musisi asal Kanada, Celine Dion.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis pada 1996 dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:

[Intro] C G C G C F There were nights when the wind was so cold Dm Em That my body froze in bed Am If I just listened to it Dm F G Right outside the window C F There were days when the sun was so cruel Dm Em That all the tears turned to dust Am And I just knew my eyes were Dm F G Drying up forever Em Am F G C I finished crying in the instant that you left Em Am F G And I can't remember where or when or how Em Am F G F G And I banished every memory you and I had ever made C But when you touch me like this G And you hold me like that Am Dm I just have to admit F G That it's all coming back to me C When I touch you like this G And I hold you like that Am Dm It's so hard to believe but F G It's all coming back to me C F (It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now) Am F There were moments of gold Em F And there were flashes of light Am F There were things I'd never do again Em F But then they'd always seemed right Am Em There were nights of endless pleasure Am F Dm It was more than any laws allow F Baby Baby C If I kiss you like this G And if you whisper like that Am Dm It was lost long ago F G But it's all coming back to me C If you want me like this G And if you need me like that Am Dm It was dead long ago F G But it's all coming back to me Am Dm It's so hard to resist F G And it's all coming back to me Am Dm I can barely recall F Dm Am But it's all coming back to me now G C F Dm G C F Dm C F There were those empty threats and hollow lies Dm Em And whenever you tried to hurt me Am Dm I just hurt you even worse F G And so much deeper C F There were hours that just went on for days Dm Em Am When alone at last we'd count up all the chances Dm F C G That were lost to us forever Em Am F G C But you were history with the slamming of the door Em Am F G And I made myself so strong again somehow Em Am F G F And I never wasted any of my time on you since then C But if I touch you like this G And if you kiss me like that Am Dm It was so long ago F G But it's all coming back to me C If you touch me like this G And if I kiss you like that Am Dm It was gone with the wind F G But it's all coming back to me C F (It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now) Am F There were moments of gold Em F And there were flashes of light Am F There were things I'd never do again Em F But then they'd always seemed right Am Em There were nights of endless pleasure Am F Dm It was more than all your laws allow F Baby Baby C When you touch me like this G And when you hold me like that Am Dm It was gone with the wind F G But it's all coming back to me C When you see me like this G And when I see you like that Am Dm Then we see what we want to see F G All coming back to me Am Dm The flesh and the fantasies F G All coming back to me Am Dm I can barely recall F G Am But it's all coming back to me now G F Dm G C F Dm C If you forgive me all this G If I forgive you all that Am Dm We forgive and forget F G And it's all coming back to me C When you see me like this G And when I see you like that Am Dm We see just what we want to see F G All coming back to me Am Dm The flesh and the fantasies F G All coming back to me Am Dm F G C I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now Dm (It's all coming back to me now) C And when you kiss me like this Dm (It's all coming back to me now) C And when I touch you like that Dm (It's all coming back to me now) C If you do it like this Dm (It's all coming back to me now) G C And if we . . .

(Tribunnews.com)