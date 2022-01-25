Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion, Viral TikTok

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Celine Dion berjudul It's All Coming Back to Me Now, viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Celine Dion yang sedang viral dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu berjudul It's All Coming Back to Me Now dibawakan oleh musisi asal Kanada, Celine Dion.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis pada 1996 dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:

[Intro]
C  G    C  G
 
C                                       F
There were nights when the wind was so cold
        Dm            Em
That my body froze in bed
            Am
If I just listened to it
Dm                   F    G
Right outside the window
           C                         F
There were days when the sun was so cruel
             Dm              Em
That all the tears turned to dust
           Am
And I just knew my eyes were
Dm             F    G
Drying up forever
 
Em          Am           F       G        C
I finished crying in the instant that you left
      Em             Am               F  G
And I can't remember where or when or how
      Em             Am             F     G    F       G
And I banished every memory you and I had ever made
 
             C
But when you touch me like this
        G
And you hold me like that
        Am      Dm
I just have to admit
          F          G
That it's all coming back to me
        C
When I touch you like this
      G
And I hold you like that
        Am        Dm
It's so hard to believe but
     F         G
It's all coming back to me
 
      C                                F
(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)
            Am          F
There were moments of gold
               Em            F
And there were flashes of light
           Am                   F
There were things I'd never do again
                Em              F
But then they'd always seemed right
           Am                Em
There were nights of endless pleasure
        Am           F       Dm
It was more than any laws allow
F
Baby Baby
 
     C
If I kiss you like this
           G
And if you whisper like that
       Am         Dm
It was lost long ago
         F          G
But it's all coming back to me
       C
If you want me like this
           G
And if you need me like that
       Am         Dm
It was dead long ago
         F          G
But it's all coming back to me
        Am      Dm
It's so hard to resist
         F          G
And it's all coming back to me
      Am       Dm
I can barely recall
         F          Dm          Am
But it's all coming back to me now
 
G    C    F  Dm    G    C    F  Dm 
 
                 C                        F
There were those empty threats and hollow lies
        Dm                Em
And whenever you tried to hurt me
       Am            Dm
I just hurt you even worse
            F    G
And so much deeper
           C                           F
There were hours that just went on for days
      Dm                Em               Am
When alone at last we'd count up all the chances
          Dm            F     C G
That were lost to us forever 
 
Em           Am               F        G      C
But you were history with the slamming of the door
      Em             Am              F   G
And I made myself so strong again somehow
      Em           Am        F       G         F
And I never wasted any of my time on you since then
 
         C
But if I touch you like this
           G
And if you kiss me like that
       Am      Dm
It was so long ago
         F          G
But it's all coming back to me
       C
If you touch me like this
         G
And if I kiss you like that
       Am            Dm
It was gone with the wind
         F          G
But it's all coming back to me
 
      C                                 F
(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)
           Am         F
There were moments of gold
               Em         F
And there were flashes of light
           Am               F
There were things I'd never do again
                Em            F
But then they'd always seemed right
           Am                Em
There were nights of endless pleasure
        Am                F       Dm
It was more than all your laws allow
F
Baby Baby
  
         C
When you touch me like this
             G
And when you hold me like that
       Am            Dm
It was gone with the wind
         F          G
But it's all coming back to me
         C
When you see me like this
           G
And when I see you like that
        Am           Dm
Then we see what we want to see
F          G
All coming back to me
     Am           Dm
The flesh and the fantasies
F          G
All coming back to me
      Am     Dm
I can barely recall
         F          G          Am
But it's all coming back to me now
 
G    F  Dm    G    C    F  Dm 
 
          C
If you forgive me all this
        G
If I forgive you all that
      Am          Dm
We forgive and forget
         F          G
And it's all coming back to me
         C
When you see me like this
           G
And when I see you like that
       Am           Dm
We see just what we want to see
F          G
All coming back to me
    Am            Dm
The flesh and the fantasies
F          G
All coming back to me
      Am     Dm              F          G          C
I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now
  
                 Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
              C
And when you kiss me like this
                 Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
           C
And when I touch you like that
                 Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
       C
If you do it like this
                 Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
      G            C
And if we . . .

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
