Chord Dasar I'm Yours - Jason Mraz: Well You Done Done Me and You Bet I Felt It I Tried to Be Chill

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu I'm Yours yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz.
Lagu I'm Yours tergabung dalam album We Sing (2008).
Jason Mraz mengunggah video klip I'm Yours di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 Maret 2008.
Hingga kini, video klip I'm Yours telah ditonton lebih dari 660 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar I'm Yours - Jason Mraz
Intro: / G - - - / D - - - / Em - - - / C - - - /
G
Well, you done done me and you bet I felt it
D
I tried to be chill but you’re so hot that I melted
Em C
I fell right through the cracks, now I'm tryin’ to get back
G
before the cool done run out I'll be givin' it my bestest
D
and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention
Em C
I reckon it's again my turn to win some or learn some
Chorus 1:
G D
I won't hesitate no more,
Em C
no more, it cannot wait I'm yours
Repeat Intro
G
Well open up your mind and see like me
D
open up your plans and damn you're free
Em C
look into your heart and you'll find love love love love
G
Listen to the music of the moment people dance and sing
D
We’re just one big family
Em
It's our God-forsaken right to be loved
C A/C# (hold)
loved loved loved Loved
Chorus 2:
G D
I won't hesitate no more,
Em C
no more, it cannot wait I'm sure
G D
there's no need to complicate our time is
Em C
short this is our fate, I'm yours
Instrumental w/scat:
/ G - G/F# - / Em - Em/D - / C - - - / A - - - / x2
G
I've been spendin' way too long checkin' my tongue in the mirror
D
and bendin' over backwards just to try to see it clearer
Em C
my breath fogged up the glass, so I drew a new face and laughed
G
I guess what I'm a-sayin' is there ain't no better reason
D
to rid yourself of vanity and just go with the seasons
Em C
it's what we aim to do our name is our virtue
Chorus 1 (one strum/chord)
Chorus 2
Repeat Intro
End on G
