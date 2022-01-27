Chord Dasar I'm Yours - Jason Mraz: Well You Done Done Me and You Bet I Felt It I Tried to Be Chill

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu I'm Yours yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz.

Lagu I'm Yours tergabung dalam album We Sing (2008).

Jason Mraz mengunggah video klip I'm Yours di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 Maret 2008.

Hingga kini, video klip I'm Yours telah ditonton lebih dari 660 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

Intro: / G - - - / D - - - / Em - - - / C - - - /

G

Well, you done done me and you bet I felt it

D

I tried to be chill but you’re so hot that I melted

Em C

I fell right through the cracks, now I'm tryin’ to get back

G

before the cool done run out I'll be givin' it my bestest

D

and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention

Em C

I reckon it's again my turn to win some or learn some

Chorus 1:

G D

I won't hesitate no more,

Em C

no more, it cannot wait I'm yours

Repeat Intro

G

Well open up your mind and see like me

D

open up your plans and damn you're free

Em C

look into your heart and you'll find love love love love

G

Listen to the music of the moment people dance and sing

D

We’re just one big family

Em

It's our God-forsaken right to be loved

C A/C# (hold)

loved loved loved Loved

Chorus 2:

G D

I won't hesitate no more,

Em C

no more, it cannot wait I'm sure

G D

there's no need to complicate our time is

Em C

short this is our fate, I'm yours

Instrumental w/scat:

/ G - G/F# - / Em - Em/D - / C - - - / A - - - / x2

G

I've been spendin' way too long checkin' my tongue in the mirror

D

and bendin' over backwards just to try to see it clearer

Em C

my breath fogged up the glass, so I drew a new face and laughed

G

I guess what I'm a-sayin' is there ain't no better reason

D

to rid yourself of vanity and just go with the seasons

Em C

it's what we aim to do our name is our virtue

Chorus 1 (one strum/chord)

Chorus 2

Repeat Intro

End on G

