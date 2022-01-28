Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold: I Reach Towards the Sky I've Said My Goodbyes

Berikut ini Chord dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold: I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes. My heart's always with you now.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold: I Reach Towards the Sky I've Said My Goodbyes
Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord dasar Gunslinger yang dinyanyikan Avenged Sevenfold. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Gunslinger yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Avenged Sevenfold (2007).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold

[Intro]

Dm Dm Dm F x4

[Verse 1]

Dm                 F            Dm    F
Yeah, you've been alone

                   Dm        F           Dm    F
I've been gone for far too long

                Bb
But with all that we've been through

           C                                                       Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x2

[Verse 2]

Dm     F       Dm      F
Never let it show

       Dm          F               Dm      F
The pain I've grown to know

                     Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

             C                                                           Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

[Chorus]

  Dm                                         C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

      Am                             Bb
My heart's always with you now

   Dm                                  C
I won't question why so many have died

       Am                                Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah

                     Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

              C                                                          Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x4

[Verse 3]

Dm       F              Dm       F
Letters keep me warm

Dm              F                    Dm       F
Helped me through the storm

                Bb
But with all that we've been through

          C                                                        Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Chorus]

  Dm                                         C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

      Am                             Bb
My heart's always with you now

  Dm                                   C
I won't question why so many have died

      Am                                 Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah

                      Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

              C                                                           Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

[Bridge]

                              C
I've always been true

                         F                   C                 Dm
I've waited so long just to come hold you

       C               Bb
I'm making it through

                             C
It's been far too long, we've proven our

F               C              Dm            C                 Bb
love over time's so strong, in all that we do

                             C                                          F
The stars in the night, they lend me their light

    C               Dm          C                    Bb
to bring me closer to heaven with you

[Interlude]

Bb C F C Dm C x2

[Pre-Chorus]

                Bb
But with all that we've been through

          C                                                        Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Chorus]

  Dm                                         C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

       Am                            Bb
My heart's always with you now

   Dm                                  C
I won't question why so many have died

       Am                                Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah

                     Bb
'Cause with all these things we do

              C                                                          Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

                 Bb
And with all that we've been through

          C                                                        Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Memikirkan Dia - Seventeen: Resah Hati Ini Tanpanya, Memikirkan Dia

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby When You Touch Me Like This

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kenangan Terindah - Samsons: Namun Takkan Mudah Bagiku

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Kunci Gitar
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Chord Avenged Sevenfold
Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan