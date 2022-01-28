Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: My Prized Possession, One and Only
Lagu Favorite Girl dirilis pada 2009 lalu. Namun, saat ini lagu Favorite Girl menjadi viral kembali di media sosial.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.
Petikan liriknya yakni “You're who i'm thinking of."
Hingga kini Jumat, (28/1/2022), musik video lagu Favorite Girl telah disaksikan lebih dari 9,9 juta kali di YouTube Justin Bieber.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:
Em
I always knew you were the best
Am
The coolest girl I know
C
So Prettier than all the rest
B7
The star of the show
Em
So many times I wish
Am
You'd be the one for me
C
I never knew you'd be like this, girl,
B7
What did ya do to me
Em
You're who I'm thinking of
Am Girl, you ain't runner up
C B7
And no matter what you're always number one
Em
My prized possession, one and only
Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya
C
The one I can't live without
B7
That's you, that's you
Em
You're my precious little lady
Am
The one that makes me crazy
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
Em
My favorite, my favorite,
Am C
my favorite, My favorite girl
B7
My favorite girl
Em
You're always going out your way
Am
To impress these Mr. Wrongs
C
But if I ever know you'd get like this,
B7
I'll take you as you are
Em
You always said believe in love,
Am
It's a dream that can't be real
C
Never thought of fairy tales,
B7
I'll show you how it feels
Em
You're who I'm thinking of
Am
Girl, you ain't my runner up
C B7
And no matter what you're always number one
Em
My prized possession, one and only
Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
Em
You're my precious little lady
Am
The one that makes me crazy
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
Em
My favorite, my favorite,
Am C
my favorite, My favorite girl
B7
My favorite girl
Am
You take my breath away
B7
With everything you say
Em
I just wanna be with you,
Am
My baby, my baby, ohhhh
Am
My Miss don't play no games,
B7
Treats you no other way,
Em Am
Than you deserve
'Cause you're the girl of my dreams
Em
My prized possession, one and only
Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya
C
The one I can't live without
B7
That's you, that's you
Em
You're my precious little lady
Am
The one that makes me crazy
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
