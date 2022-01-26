Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo: Why Can't You Hold Me In The Street

Chord Dasar Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo: Why Can't You Hold Me In The Street
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord dasar lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Secret Love Song telah dirilis Little Mix 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo telah ditonton 393 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,8 juta hingga saat ini, Rabu (26/1/2022).

Berikut chord dasar lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo:

                     G
When you hold me in the street
                                          Em
And you kiss me on the dance floor
                                        C
I wish that it could be like that
                                                        G       D
Why can't it be like that, cause I'm yours

         G
We keep behind closed doors
                                     Em
Every time I see you, I die a little more
                                           C
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
                             G    D
It'll never be enough

                        G
It's obvious you're meant for me
                                     Em
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
                                      C
Every second every thought I'm in so deep
                                    G           D
But I'll never show it on my face

                Am           Bm                                 C     D
But we know this, we got a love that is hopeless

Chorus :
                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                         G
When you’re with him, do you call his name,
                                                    Em
Like you do when you’re with me, Does it feel the same
                                            C
Would you leave if I was ready to settle down
                                    G            D
Or would you play it safe and stay

                   Am           Bm                          C        D
Girl you know this, we got a love that is hopeless

Chorus :
                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

Bridge :
                         Em                                                   G
And nobody knows, I’m in love with someone’s baby
I don’t wanna hide us away
Em                                                      G
Tell the world about the love we making
                                C           D
I’m living for that day, Someday

Chorus :
                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                     G
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
                                           Em
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
                                  C
I wish that it could be like that
                                                              G     D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                           C
Why cant we be like that?
                                         G
Wish we could be like that

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Secret Love Song
Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo
Chord Gitar Secret Love Song
Chord Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason
Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song
