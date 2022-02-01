Chord Dasar There's Nothing Holding Me Back - Shawn Mendes: I've Been Shaking I Love You

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord dasar There's Nothing Holding Me Back yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu There's Nothing Holding Me Back yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes.

Lagu There's Nothing Holding Me Back tergabung dalam album Illuminate (2016).

Shawn Mendes mengunggah video klip akustik There's Nothing Holding Me Back di kanal YouTube-nya pada 24 Juli 2018.

Hingga kini, video tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 838 ribu kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar There's Nothing Holding Me Back - Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]

G D Bm D

I wanna follow where she goes

A D A D

I think about her and she knows it

G D Bm D

I wanna let it take control

A D A D

'Cause everytime that she gets closer

[Pre-Chorus]

G D Bm D A D

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

G D Bm D A D

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

A

Confessing

[Chorus]

G D

Oh, I've been shaking

Bm D

I love you when you go crazy

A D

You take all my inhibitions

A D

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D

You take me places that tear up my reputation

A D

Manipulate my decisions

A D

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D A D

A D

There's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D A D

There's nothing holding me back

[Verse 2]

N.C. D Bm D A

She says that she is never afraid

D A D

Just picture everybody naked

G D Bm D A

She really doesn't like to wait

D A D

Not really into hesitation

[Pre-Chorus]

G D Bm D A D

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

G D Bm D A D

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

A

Confessing

[Chorus]

G D

Oh, I've been shaking

Bm D

I love you when you go crazy

A D

You take all my inhibitions

A D

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D

You take me places that tear up my reputation

A D

Manipulate my decisions

A D

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D A D

A D

There's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D A D



There's nothing holding me back



[Bridge]

G D Bm

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

D A D A D

I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright

G D Bm

'Cause if you are by my side and we stumbled in the dark

D A D A D

I know we'd be alright, I know we'd be alright

G D Bm

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

D A D A

I know we'd be alright, I know we'd be alright

G D Bm

'Cause if you are by my side and we stumbled in the dark

D A D A D

I know we'd be alright, I know we'd be alright



[Chorus]

G D

Oh, I've been shaking

Bm D

I love you when you go crazy

A D

You take all my inhibitions

A D

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D

You take me places that tear up my reputation

A D

Manipulate my decisions

A D

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D A D

Oh oh

A D

There's nothing holding me back

G D Bm D A D

I feel so free when you're with me, baby

A

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Butterfly - Melly Goeslaw ft Andika Pratama: Jalan Ini Jauh Namun Kita Tempuh

Baca juga: Chord Lagu Sisa Rasa - Mahalini, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari C

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Walau Habis Terang - Peterpan: Berjalanlah Walau Habis Terang

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya