Chord Dasar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold: Seize the Day or Die Regretting the Time You Lost
Chord Dasar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold, dari kunci D: Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost. It's empty and cold without you here.
Chord Dasar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold
[Chorus]
Dm F Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
C Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,
C Dm
Too many people to ache over
G
I see my vision burn,
C F
I feel my memories fade with time
C Dm
But I'm too young to worry
Gm C
These streets we travel on
F
Will undergo our same lost past
[Verse 1]
Dm Gm F
I found you here, now please just stay for a while
C Dm
I can move on with you around
Gm F C
I hand you my mortal life, but will it be forever?
Dm Gm F
I'd do anything for a smile,
C Dm
Holding you till our time is done
Gm
We both know the day will come
F C
But I don't want to leave you
[Chorus]
Gm C
I see my vision burn,
F
I feel my memories fade with time
C Dm
But I'm too young to worry
Bb
A melody, a memory, or just one picture
Dm F Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
C Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,
C Dm
Too many people to ache over
[Verse 2]
Dm Gm F
Newborn life replacing all of us,
C Dm
Changing this fable we live in
Gm F C
No longer needed here so where do we go?
Dm Gm F
Will you take a journey tonight,
C Dm
Follow me past the walls of death?
Gm F C
But girl, what if there is no eternal life?
[Chorus]
Gm C
I see my vision burn,
F
I feel my memories fade with time
C Dm
But I'm too young to worry
Bb
A melody, a memory, or just one picture
Dm F Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
C Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,
C Dm
Too many people to ache over
Dm F Gm
Trials in life, questions of us existing here,
C Bb
Don't want to die alone without you here
C F
Please tell me what we have is real
[Solo 1]
F C Dm Bb (strum)
[Bridge]
F C Dm
So, What if I never hold you, yeah,
Bb F
Or kiss you lips again? Wooaaahh
C
So, I never want to leave you
Bb
And the memories for us to see
Bb
I beg don't leave me
[Chorus]
Dm F Gm
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
C Bb
It's empty and cold without you here,
C Dm
Too many people to ache over
Dm F Gm
Trials in life, questions of us existing here,
C Bb
Don't want to die alone without you here
C F
Please tell me what we have is real
[Solo 2]
Gm F A Bb
[Outro]
Gm F A Bb
Silence, you lost me, no chance for one more day
Gm F A Bb
Silence, you lost me, no chance for one more day
