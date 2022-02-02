Chord Dasar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold: Seize the Day or Die Regretting the Time You Lost

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Seize the Day yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

Avenged Sevenfold mengunggah video klip Seize the Day di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Oktober 2006.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album City of Evil (2005).

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasarnya berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Seize the Day - Avenged Sevenfold

[Chorus]



Dm F Gm

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

C Bb

It's empty and cold without you here,

C Dm

Too many people to ache over

G

I see my vision burn,

C F

I feel my memories fade with time

C Dm

But I'm too young to worry

Gm C

These streets we travel on

F

Will undergo our same lost past



[Verse 1]



Dm Gm F

I found you here, now please just stay for a while

C Dm

I can move on with you around

Gm F C

I hand you my mortal life, but will it be forever?

Dm Gm F

I'd do anything for a smile,

C Dm

Holding you till our time is done

Gm

We both know the day will come

F C

But I don't want to leave you



[Chorus]



Gm C

I see my vision burn,

F

I feel my memories fade with time

C Dm

But I'm too young to worry

Bb

A melody, a memory, or just one picture



Dm F Gm

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

C Bb

It's empty and cold without you here,

C Dm

Too many people to ache over



[Verse 2]

Dm Gm F

Newborn life replacing all of us,

C Dm

Changing this fable we live in

Gm F C

No longer needed here so where do we go?

Dm Gm F

Will you take a journey tonight,

C Dm

Follow me past the walls of death?

Gm F C

But girl, what if there is no eternal life?





[Chorus]





Gm C

I see my vision burn,

F

I feel my memories fade with time

C Dm

But I'm too young to worry

Bb

A melody, a memory, or just one picture

Dm F Gm

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

C Bb

It's empty and cold without you here,

C Dm

Too many people to ache over

Dm F Gm

Trials in life, questions of us existing here,

C Bb

Don't want to die alone without you here

C F

Please tell me what we have is real



[Solo 1]

F C Dm Bb (strum)



[Bridge]



F C Dm

So, What if I never hold you, yeah,

Bb F

Or kiss you lips again? Wooaaahh

C

So, I never want to leave you

Bb

And the memories for us to see

Bb

I beg don't leave me



[Chorus]





Dm F Gm

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

C Bb

It's empty and cold without you here,

C Dm

Too many people to ache over

Dm F Gm

Trials in life, questions of us existing here,

C Bb

Don't want to die alone without you here

C F

Please tell me what we have is real

[Solo 2]



Gm F A Bb



[Outro]



Gm F A Bb

Silence, you lost me, no chance for one more day

Gm F A Bb

Silence, you lost me, no chance for one more day

