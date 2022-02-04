Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller: I Lost Myself in Loving You
Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller: I lost myself in loving you, in loving you. Lagu ini rilis pada 28 Januari 2022.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu I Lost Myself in Loving You yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.
Jamie Miller mengunggah video klip I Lost Myself in Loving You di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Januari 2022.
Hingga kini, video klip I Lost Myself in Loving You telah ditonton lebih dari 1,8 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.
Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller
[Verse 1]
Am F
..They say
C G Am
Time is always meant to heal the fall
F
Tell me
C G Am
Why it doesn’t seem to help at all
F
You’re okay
C G Am
I’m here tryna pick the pieces up
F
Of the old me
C Em
Before you say that I’m not enough
[Pre-Chorus]
F Am
I’m tryna find the heart I lost
G
I’m tryna be who I once was
F Am
Missing parts of me
G
All because, all because
[Chorus]
Am F C G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Am F C G
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew
Am F
I was there when you needed saving
C G
But you wouldn’t do the same thing
Am F C G
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you
[Post-Chorus]
Am F C G
………….
Am F C G
………….
[Verse]
Am F
..His hands
C G Am
You were on my favorite things to do
F C Em
looking back the only thing i changed is you
[Pre-Chorus]
F Am
I’m tryna find the heart I lost
G
I’m tryna be who I once was
F Am
Missing parts of me
G
All because, all because
[Chorus]
Am F C G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Am F C G
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew
Am F
I was there when you needed saving
C G
But you wouldn’t do the same thing
Am F C G
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you
[Post-Chorus]
Am F C G
…………
Am F C G
in loving you………..
[Bridge]
Dm Am G
I lost myself in loving you
Dm Am G
Became someone else i never knew
[Chorus]
Am F C G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Am F C G
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew
Am F
I was there when you needed saving
C G
But you wouldn’t do the same thing
Am F C G
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you
[Post-Chorus]
Am F C G
…………
Am F C G
in loving you………..
[Outro]
Am F C G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Hampa - Ari Lasso: Hampa Terasa Hidupku Tanpa Dirimu
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele: In This Silence Baby Let Me In, Go Easy On Me
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Gitar Sahabat Dulu - Prinsa Mandagie, OST Layangan Putus: Bila Salah Beri Maaf Untukku
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya