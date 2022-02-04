Breaking News:

Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller

Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller: I lost myself in loving you, in loving you. Lagu ini rilis pada 28 Januari 2022.

Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller
Freepik
Berikut ini Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu I Lost Myself in Loving You yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.

Jamie Miller mengunggah video klip I Lost Myself in Loving You di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Januari 2022.

Hingga kini, video klip I Lost Myself in Loving You telah ditonton lebih dari 1,8  juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller

[Verse 1]

Am       F
   ..They say

    C                           G                       Am
Time is always meant to heal the fall

          F
Tell me

C                             G                      Am
Why it doesn’t seem to help at all

                  F
You’re okay

C                           G                     Am
I’m here tryna pick the pieces up

               F
Of the old me

    C                                    Em
Before you say that I’m not enough

[Pre-Chorus]

          F                       Am
I’m tryna find the heart I lost

          G
I’m tryna be who I once was

F                           Am
Missing parts of me

        G
All because, all because

[Chorus]

   Am      F             C                                G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

                    Am           F             C                            G
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

             Am                                        F
I was there when you needed saving

               C                             G
But you wouldn’t do the same thing

    Am     F            C        G
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

[Post-Chorus]

Am F C G
………….

Am F C G
………….

[Verse]

  Am      F
..His hands

C                            G                            Am
You were on my favorite things to do

              F              C                   Em
looking back the only thing i changed is you

[Pre-Chorus]

           F                      Am
I’m tryna find the heart I lost

          G
I’m tryna be who I once was

F                           Am
Missing parts of me

             G
All because, all because

[Chorus]

   Am      F             C                                G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

                    Am           F             C                            G
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

             Am                                        F
I was there when you needed saving

               C                             G
But you wouldn’t do the same thing

    Am     F            C        G
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

[Post-Chorus]

Am F C G
…………

Am F C G
in loving you………..

[Bridge]

     Dm    Am    G
I lost myself in loving you

               Dm            Am               G
Became someone else i never knew

[Chorus]

   Am      F             C                                G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

                    Am           F             C                            G
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

             Am                                        F
I was there when you needed saving

               C                             G
But you wouldn’t do the same thing

    Am     F            C        G
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

[Post-Chorus]

Am F C G
…………

Am F C G
in loving you………..

[Outro]

   Am      F             C                                G
I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

(Tribunnews.com)

TribunSolo.com
