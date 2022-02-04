Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller: I Lost Myself in Loving You

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu I Lost Myself in Loving You yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.

Jamie Miller mengunggah video klip I Lost Myself in Loving You di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Januari 2022.

Hingga kini, video klip I Lost Myself in Loving You telah ditonton lebih dari 1,8 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar I Lost Myself in Loving You - Jamie Miller

[Verse 1]

Am F

..They say

C G Am

Time is always meant to heal the fall

F

Tell me

C G Am

Why it doesn’t seem to help at all

F

You’re okay

C G Am

I’m here tryna pick the pieces up

F

Of the old me

C Em

Before you say that I’m not enough

[Pre-Chorus]

F Am

I’m tryna find the heart I lost

G

I’m tryna be who I once was

F Am

Missing parts of me

G

All because, all because

[Chorus]

Am F C G

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

Am F C G

Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

Am F

I was there when you needed saving

C G

But you wouldn’t do the same thing

Am F C G

I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

[Post-Chorus]

Am F C G

………….

Am F C G

………….

[Verse]

Am F

..His hands

C G Am

You were on my favorite things to do

F C Em

looking back the only thing i changed is you

[Pre-Chorus]

F Am

I’m tryna find the heart I lost

G

I’m tryna be who I once was

F Am

Missing parts of me

G

All because, all because

[Chorus]

Am F C G

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

Am F C G

Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

Am F

I was there when you needed saving

C G

But you wouldn’t do the same thing

Am F C G

I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

[Post-Chorus]

Am F C G

…………

Am F C G

in loving you………..

[Bridge]

Dm Am G

I lost myself in loving you

Dm Am G

Became someone else i never knew

[Chorus]

Am F C G

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

Am F C G

Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

Am F

I was there when you needed saving

C G

But you wouldn’t do the same thing

Am F C G

I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

[Post-Chorus]

Am F C G

…………

Am F C G

in loving you………..

[Outro]

Am F C G

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

