Chord dan Lirik Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles: She's Imperfect but She Tries

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu She Used to be Mine dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu She Used to be Mine dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Sara Bareilles.

Dirilis pada 25 September 2015, video klipnya telah tayang di YouTube Sara Bareilles.

Hingga Selasa (15/2/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 43 juta kali.

Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: She's imperfect but she tries, She is good but she lies.

Chord Gitar Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles:

[Verse 1]

F

It's not simple to say

C

That most days, I don't recognize me

Dm

That these shoes and this apron

That place and its patrons

Bb

Have taken more than I gave them

F

It's not easy to know

C

I'm not anything that I used to be although

Dm

It's true, I was never attention's sweet center

Bb

I still remember that girl

[Chorus 1]

F

She's imperfect but she tries

C

She is good but she lies

Dm

She is hard on herself

Bb

She is broken and won't ask for help

F

She is messy but she's kind

C

She is lonely most of the time

Dm

She is all of this mixed up and

Bb

baked in a beautiful pie

F

She is gone but she used to be mine

[Verse 2]

F

And it's not what I asked for

C

Sometimes life just slips in through a backdoor

Dm Bb

and carves out a person and makes you believe it's all true

And now I've got you

F

And you're not what I asked for

A7/C#

If I'm honest I know I would give it all back

Dm

for a chance to start over

Bb

And rewrite an ending or two

for the girl that I knew

[Chorus 2]

F

Who'd be reckless just enough

C

Who'd get hurt but who learns how to toughen up

Dm

When she's bruised and gets used

Bb

By a man who can't love

And then she'll get stuck

F

And be scared of the life that's inside her

A7/C#

Growing stronger each day

'Til it finally reminds her

Dm

To fight just a little

Bb

To bring back the fire in her eyes

F A7/C#

That's been gone but used to be mine

Dm Bb

Used to be mine

[Ending]

F

She is messy but she's kind

C

She is lonely most of the time

Dm

She is all of this mixed up

Dm/C Bb

and baked in a beautiful pie

F

She is gone but she used to be mine

Video Klip Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles:

