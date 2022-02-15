Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles: She's Imperfect but She Tries
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu She Used to be Mine oleh Sara Bareilles dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu She Used to be Mine dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Sara Bareilles.
Dirilis pada 25 September 2015, video klipnya telah tayang di YouTube Sara Bareilles.
Hingga Selasa (15/2/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 43 juta kali.
Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: She's imperfect but she tries, She is good but she lies.
Chord Gitar Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles:
[Verse 1]
F
It's not simple to say
C
That most days, I don't recognize me
Dm
That these shoes and this apron
That place and its patrons
Bb
Have taken more than I gave them
F
It's not easy to know
C
I'm not anything that I used to be although
Dm
It's true, I was never attention's sweet center
Bb
I still remember that girl
[Chorus 1]
F
She's imperfect but she tries
C
She is good but she lies
Dm
She is hard on herself
Bb
She is broken and won't ask for help
F
She is messy but she's kind
C
She is lonely most of the time
Dm
She is all of this mixed up and
Bb
baked in a beautiful pie
F
She is gone but she used to be mine
[Verse 2]
F
And it's not what I asked for
C
Sometimes life just slips in through a backdoor
Dm Bb
and carves out a person and makes you believe it's all true
And now I've got you
F
And you're not what I asked for
A7/C#
If I'm honest I know I would give it all back
Dm
for a chance to start over
Bb
And rewrite an ending or two
for the girl that I knew
[Chorus 2]
F
Who'd be reckless just enough
C
Who'd get hurt but who learns how to toughen up
Dm
When she's bruised and gets used
Bb
By a man who can't love
And then she'll get stuck
F
And be scared of the life that's inside her
A7/C#
Growing stronger each day
'Til it finally reminds her
Dm
To fight just a little
Bb
To bring back the fire in her eyes
F A7/C#
That's been gone but used to be mine
Dm Bb
Used to be mine
[Ending]
F
She is messy but she's kind
C
She is lonely most of the time
Dm
She is all of this mixed up
Dm/C Bb
and baked in a beautiful pie
F
She is gone but she used to be mine
Video Klip Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles:
