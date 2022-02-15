Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles: She's Imperfect but She Tries

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu She Used to be Mine oleh Sara Bareilles dalam artikel berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu She Used to be Mine dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu She Used to be Mine dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Sara Bareilles.

Dirilis pada 25 September 2015, video klipnya telah tayang di YouTube Sara Bareilles.

Hingga Selasa (15/2/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 43 juta kali.

Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: She's imperfect but she tries, She is good but she lies.

Chord Gitar Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles:

[Verse 1]

F

It's not simple to say

                 C

That most days, I don't recognize me

                 Dm

That these shoes and this apron

That place and its patrons

         Bb

Have taken more than I gave them

F

It's not easy to know

            C

I'm not anything that I used to be although

          Dm

It's true, I was never attention's sweet center

  Bb

I still remember that girl

[Chorus 1]

F

She's imperfect but she tries

          C

She is good but she lies

        Dm

She is hard on herself

        Bb

She is broken and won't ask for help

           F

She is messy but she's kind

          C

She is lonely most of the time

          Dm

She is all of this mixed up and

                                Bb

baked in a beautiful pie

                                                F

She is gone but she used to be mine

[Verse 2]

F

And it's not what I asked for

                C

Sometimes life just slips in through a backdoor

      Dm                                                                        Bb

and carves out a person and makes you believe it's all   true

And now I've got you

F

And you're not what I asked for

         A7/C#

If I'm honest I know I would give it all back

        Dm

for a chance to start over

                                  Bb

And rewrite an ending or two

for the girl that I knew

[Chorus 2]

               F

Who'd be reckless just enough

                C

Who'd get hurt but who learns how to toughen up

                  Dm

When she's bruised and gets used

                               Bb

By a man who can't love

And then she'll get stuck

            F

And be scared of the life that's inside her

        A7/C#

Growing stronger each day

'Til it finally reminds her

     Dm

To fight just a little

                                              Bb

To bring back the fire in her eyes

                                                   F        A7/C#

That's been gone but used to be mine

                  Dm     Bb

Used to be mine

[Ending]

      F

She is messy but she's kind

          C

She is lonely most of the time

          Dm

She is all of this mixed up

                        Dm/C     Bb

and baked in a beautiful pie

                                                F

She is gone but she used to be mine

Video Klip Lagu She Used to be Mine - Sara Bareilles:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Berita Terkait

