Chord Dasar Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono: Your Eyes Are Blue, So Good To Be True





A#Maj7 Gm7 Cm7 F7 A# G#Maj7 G7



Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7 Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7



[Verse 1]



A#Maj7 Gm7

So here we go again



Cm7 F7

I kiss that girl again



A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7

But suddenly it must come to an end



Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7

Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying



Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7

Your cheeks, your lips, your hips are so tempting



Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

[Verse 2]



A#Maj7 Gm7

Your eyes are blue



Cm7 F7

So good to be true



A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7

I just can't stop thinkin' about you, oh



Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7

Though we're a far apart



Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7

You are still my best bud

[Verse 3]

A#Maj7 Gm7

So here we go again



Cm7 F7

I fall in love again



A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7

Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend



Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7

Your love as sweet as honey in a spring



Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7

Romantic places you will be the queen



Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7

This time love you will always in my dream



[Solo]



A#Maj7 Cm7 F7



A#Maj7 G#7 G7



Cm7 F7 G7



Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 A#7





D#Maj7 Dm7 Cm7

It's early, too early



F7 A#Maj7 A#7

It comes too early



D#m7 Dm7 G7

It's easy to remember



C7 F7

But, so hard to forget

[Outro]



F7 A#Maj7 Gm7

I'm just a fan



Cm7 F7

Living my fantasy



A#Maj7 Gm7 Cm7 F7

Falling in love with the girl I can't see



A#Maj7 Gm7

Fly miles away



Cm7 F7

With all my dignity



F#Maj7 F7

Saving all my fireworks



Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 G7 Cm7

Will you ever notice me?

