Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono: Your Eyes Are Blue, So Good To Be True
Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi telah dirilis Ardhito Pramono 1 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi telah dirilis Ardhito Pramono satu tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.
Musik video Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono telah ditonton 6,3 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 181 ribu hingga saat ini, Rabu (16/2/2022).
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Madiun Ngawi - Happy Asmara ft Denny Caknan, Kunci Dasar C
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Untukmu - Iwan Fals feat Nadin Amizah, Kunci C: Katakan Padaku Andaikan Kau Tau
Berikut chord dasar Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono:
[Intro]
A#Maj7 Gm7 Cm7 F7 A# G#Maj7 G7
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7 Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7
[Verse 1]
A#Maj7 Gm7
So here we go again
Cm7 F7
I kiss that girl again
A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7
But suddenly it must come to an end
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Your cheeks, your lips, your hips are so tempting
Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin' [Verse 2]
A#Maj7 Gm7
Your eyes are blue
Cm7 F7
So good to be true
A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7
I just can't stop thinkin' about you, oh
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Though we're a far apart
Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7
You are still my best bud [Verse 3] A#Maj7 Gm7
So here we go again
Cm7 F7
I fall in love again
A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7
Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Your love as sweet as honey in a spring
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Romantic places you will be the queen
Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7
This time love you will always in my dream
[Solo]
A#Maj7 Cm7 F7
A#Maj7 G#7 G7
Cm7 F7 G7
Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 A#7
D#Maj7 Dm7 Cm7
It's early, too early
F7 A#Maj7 A#7
It comes too early
D#m7 Dm7 G7
It's easy to remember
C7 F7
But, so hard to forget [Verse 1]
A#Maj7 Gm7
Oh here we go again
Cm7 F7
I kiss that girl again
A#Maj7 A#7 G#7 G7
But suddenly it must come to an end
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
Your chicks, your lips, your hips are so tempting
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
N.C
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
N.C
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
N.C
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
[Outro]
F7 A#Maj7 Gm7
I'm just a fan
Cm7 F7
Living my fantasy
A#Maj7 Gm7 Cm7 F7
Falling in love with the girl I can't see
A#Maj7 Gm7
Fly miles away
Cm7 F7
With all my dignity
F#Maj7 F7
Saving all my fireworks
Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 G7 Cm7
Will you ever notice me?
A#Maj7 A#Maj7
Will you ever notice me?
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Hari Bersamanya - Sheila On 7: Mohon Tuhan untuk Kali Ini Saja Beri Aku Kekuatan
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi: Now the Day Bleeds Into Nightfall
(Tribunnews.com)