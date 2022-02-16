Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono: Your Eyes Are Blue, So Good To Be True

Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi telah dirilis Ardhito Pramono 1 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord dasar Here We Go Again/Fanboi - Ardhito Pramono:

[Intro]


A#Maj7 Gm7 Cm7 F7 A#  G#Maj7 G7

Cm7 F7 Dm7 G7 Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 F7

 
[Verse 1]

A#Maj7        Gm7

So here we go again

Cm7              F7

I kiss that girl again

A#Maj7       A#7        G#7     G7

But suddenly it must come to an end

Cm7           F7            Dm7        G7

Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying

Cm7          F7            Dm7           G7

Your cheeks, your lips, your hips are so tempting

Cm7               F7                       A#Maj7 F7

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
 
 
[Verse 2]

A#Maj7        Gm7

Your eyes are blue

Cm7           F7

So good to be true

A#Maj7       A#7         G#7         G7

I just can't stop thinkin' about you, oh

Cm7           F7        Dm7  G7

Though we're a far apart

Cm7           F7      A#Maj7 F7

You are still my best bud
 
 
[Verse 3]
 
A#Maj7        Gm7

So here we go again

Cm7            F7

I fall in love again

A#Maj7         A#7             G#7      G7

Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend

Cm7                   F7         Dm7   G7

Your love as sweet as honey in a spring

Cm7              F7             Dm7   G7

Romantic places you will be the queen

Cm7                     F7           A#Maj7  F7

This time love you will always in my dream

 
[Solo]

A#Maj7 Cm7 F7

A#Maj7 G#7 G7

Cm7 F7 G7

Cm7 F7 A#Maj7 A#7
 

D#Maj7      Dm7      Cm7

It's early, too early

F7           A#Maj7  A#7

It comes too early

D#m7         Dm7     G7

It's easy to remember

C7              F7

But, so hard to forget
 
 
[Verse 1]

A#Maj7        Gm7

Oh here we go again

Cm7              F7

I kiss that girl again

A#Maj7       A#7       G#7     G7

But suddenly it must come to an end

Cm7           F7            Dm7        G7

Stop smiling, you know you're so annoying

Cm7          F7            Dm7           G7

Your chicks, your lips, your hips are so tempting

Cm7               F7                       Dm7 G7

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

Cm7               F7                       Dm7 G7

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

N.C

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

N.C

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

N.C

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

 
[Outro]

F7    A#Maj7     Gm7

      I'm just a fan

Cm7       F7

Living my fantasy

A#Maj7     Gm7           Cm7          F7

Falling in love with the girl I can't see

A#Maj7    Gm7

Fly miles away

Cm7         F7

With all my dignity

F#Maj7        F7

Saving all my fireworks

Cm7           F7      A#Maj7  G7  Cm7

Will you ever notice me?

A#Maj7                  A#Maj7

Will you ever notice me?

