Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi: Now the Day Bleeds Into Nightfall

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Someone You Loved merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Lewis Capaldi.

Lagu yang menjadi banyak pilihan saat sedang galau ini memang memiliki kisah sedih.

Dalam lagu ini juga tersirat tentang rasa sakitnya karena ditinggalkan oleh nenek yang sangat dicintainya.

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

(Intro) C G Am F

C G

I'm going under and this time

Am F

I fear there's no one to save me

C

This all or nothing really

G Am

got a way of driving me crazy

F C

I need somebody to heal,

G Am

somebody to know, somebody to have

F

somebody to hold

C

It's easy to say..

G

but it's never the same

Am

I guess I kinda liked

F

the way you numbed all the pain

(Chorus)

C G

Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

C G

I'm going under and this time

Am F

I fear there's no one to turn to

C

This all or nothing way of

G Am

loving got me sleeping without you

F C

Now I need somebody to know,

G Am

somebody to heal, somebody to have,

F

just to know how it feels

C

It's easy to say..

G

but it's never the same

Am

I guess I kinda liked

F

the way you helped me escape

(Chorus)

C G

Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

Dm Am

And I tend to close my eyes

G

but it hurts sometimes

G Am Dm

I fall into your arms

Am

I'll be safe in your sound

G

'til I come back around

(Chorus)

C G

For Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

C G

But Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall

Am

And you're not here

F

to get me through it all

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F

being someone you loved..

C

I let my guard down

G

and then you pulled the rug

Am

I was getting kinda used to

F C

being someone you loved..

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older and Im Still On Your Side

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran: Mudah Dimainkan dari C

(Tribunnews.com)