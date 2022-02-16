Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi: Now the Day Bleeds Into Nightfall
Dalam lagu ini juga tersirat tentang rasa sakitnya karena ditinggalkan oleh nenek yang sangat dicintainya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Someone You Loved merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Lewis Capaldi.
Lagu yang menjadi banyak pilihan saat sedang galau ini memang memiliki kisah sedih.
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
(Intro) C G Am F
C G
I'm going under and this time
Am F
I fear there's no one to save me
C
This all or nothing really
G Am
got a way of driving me crazy
F C
I need somebody to heal,
G Am
somebody to know, somebody to have
F
somebody to hold
C
It's easy to say..
G
but it's never the same
Am
I guess I kinda liked
F
the way you numbed all the pain
(Chorus)
C G
Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
Am
And you're not here
F
to get me through it all
C
I let my guard down
G
and then you pulled the rug
Am
I was getting kinda used to
F
being someone you loved..
C G
I'm going under and this time
Am F
I fear there's no one to turn to
C
This all or nothing way of
G Am
loving got me sleeping without you
F C
Now I need somebody to know,
G Am
somebody to heal, somebody to have,
F
just to know how it feels
C
It's easy to say..
G
but it's never the same
Am
I guess I kinda liked
F
the way you helped me escape
(Chorus)
C G
Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
Am
And you're not here
F
to get me through it all
C
I let my guard down
G
and then you pulled the rug
Am
I was getting kinda used to
F
being someone you loved..
Dm Am
And I tend to close my eyes
G
but it hurts sometimes
G Am Dm
I fall into your arms
Am
I'll be safe in your sound
G
'til I come back around
(Chorus)
C G
For Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
Am
And you're not here
F
to get me through it all
C
I let my guard down
G
and then you pulled the rug
Am
I was getting kinda used to
F
being someone you loved..
C G
But Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
Am
And you're not here
F
to get me through it all
C
I let my guard down
G
and then you pulled the rug
Am
I was getting kinda used to
F
being someone you loved..
C
I let my guard down
G
and then you pulled the rug
Am
I was getting kinda used to
F C
being someone you loved..
