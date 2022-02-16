Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enchanted - Taylor Swift: Please Don't Be In Love With Someone Else

Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Enchanted - Taylor Swift: Please Don't Be In Love With Someone Else

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Enchanted yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Enchanted tergabung dalam album Speak Now yang dirilis pada 2010 silam.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Enchanted di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Juli 2018.

Baca juga: Chord Dasar The Joker and The Queen - Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift, Kunci C: How Was I to Know?

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift: Cause The Players Gonna Play, Play, Play

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enchanted - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

G Bm/F# Csus2 G

[Verse 1]

G Bm/F#

There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles

Csus2 G

Same old tired, lonely place

G Bm/F#

Walls of insincerity Shifting eyes and vacancy

Csus2 G

vanished when I saw your face

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you

G

Your eyes whispered "have we met?"

Bm/F# Csus2 G

Across the room your silhouette starts to make its way to me

G Bm/F#

The playful conversation starts Counter all your quick remarks

Csus2 G

like passing notes in secrecy

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

And it was enchanting to meet you

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

All I can say is I was enchanted to meet you

[Chorus]

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

G D/F# Csus2

I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

[Verse 2]

G Bm/F#

The lingering question kept me up 2am, who do you love?

Csus2 G

I wonder till I'm wide awake

G Bm/F#

Now I'm pacing back and forth, wishing you were at my door

Csus2 G

I'd open up and you would say,

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

It was enchanting to meet you

Csus2 Em7 D/F#

All I know is I was enchanted to meet you

[Chorus]

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#

I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is flawless, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

G D/F# Csus2

I'll spend forever wondering if you know

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

[Solo]

G Bm/F# Csus2 G Bm/F# Csus2 D/F#

[Bridge]

Csus2 Em7

This is me praying that this was the very first page

D/F# Csus2

Not where the story line ends

Em7 D/F# Csus2

My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again

Em7 D/F# Csus2

These are the words I held back as I was leaving too soon

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

G Bm/F#

Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2 G

Please don't have somebody waiting on you

G Bm/F#

Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2 G

Please don't have somebody waiting on you

[Chorus]

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#

I'll spend forever wondering if you knew

Csus2 G D/F# Csus2

This night is flawless, don't you let it go

G D/F# Csus2

I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

G D/F# Csus2

I'll spend forever wondering if you know

Em7 D/F# G

I was enchanted to meet you

G Bm/F#

Please don't be in love with someone else

Csus2 G

Please don't have somebody waiting on you

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Night Changes - One Direction: Were Only Getting Older Baby

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion, yang Viral di TikTok

(Tribunnews.com)

Simak Chord Gitar Lainnya