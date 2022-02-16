Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enchanted - Taylor Swift: Please Don't Be In Love With Someone Else
Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Enchanted - Taylor Swift: Please Don't Be In Love With Someone Else
Penulis: Inza Maliana
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Enchanted yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagu Enchanted tergabung dalam album Speak Now yang dirilis pada 2010 silam.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Enchanted di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Juli 2018.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enchanted - Taylor Swift
[Intro]
G Bm/F# Csus2 G
[Verse 1]
G Bm/F#
There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles
Csus2 G
Same old tired, lonely place
G Bm/F#
Walls of insincerity Shifting eyes and vacancy
Csus2 G
vanished when I saw your face
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you
G
Your eyes whispered "have we met?"
Bm/F# Csus2 G
Across the room your silhouette starts to make its way to me
G Bm/F#
The playful conversation starts Counter all your quick remarks
Csus2 G
like passing notes in secrecy
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
And it was enchanting to meet you
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
All I can say is I was enchanted to meet you
[Chorus]
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
G D/F# Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
[Verse 2]
G Bm/F#
The lingering question kept me up 2am, who do you love?
Csus2 G
I wonder till I'm wide awake
G Bm/F#
Now I'm pacing back and forth, wishing you were at my door
Csus2 G
I'd open up and you would say,
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
It was enchanting to meet you
Csus2 Em7 D/F#
All I know is I was enchanted to meet you
[Chorus]
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is flawless, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone
G D/F# Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you know
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
[Solo]
G Bm/F# Csus2 G Bm/F# Csus2 D/F#
[Bridge]
Csus2 Em7
This is me praying that this was the very first page
D/F# Csus2
Not where the story line ends
Em7 D/F# Csus2
My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again
Em7 D/F# Csus2
These are the words I held back as I was leaving too soon
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
G Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else
Csus2 G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you
G Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else
Csus2 G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you
[Chorus]
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
G D/F# Csus2 Em7 D/F#
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew
Csus2 G D/F# Csus2
This night is flawless, don't you let it go
G D/F# Csus2
I'm wonderstruck, dancing around all alone
G D/F# Csus2
I'll spend forever wondering if you know
Em7 D/F# G
I was enchanted to meet you
G Bm/F#
Please don't be in love with someone else
Csus2 G
Please don't have somebody waiting on you
