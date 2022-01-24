Chord Dasar Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion, yang Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Its All Coming Back to Me Now yang dinyanyikan oleh Celine Dion.

Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now ini dirilis pada tahun 1996, silam.

Lagu ini masuk ke dalam album Celine Dion yang berjudul Falling into You.

Namun, musik video lagu ini dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2012 lalu di kanal YouTube milik Celine Dion.

Hingga Senin (24/1/2022), musik video ini telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 77 juta kali dan disukai oleh 343 ribu orang.

Lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: when you touch me like this and when you hold me like that.

Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:

Intro:

C G C G

C F

There were nights when the wind was so cold

Dm Em

That my body froze in bed

Am

If I just listened to it

Dm F G

Right outside the window

C F

There were days when the sun was so cruel

Dm Em

That all the tears turned to dust

Am

And I just knew my eyes were

Dm F C G

Drying up forever

Em Am F G C

I finished crying in the instant that you left

Em Am F G

And I can't remember where or when or how

Em Am F G F G

And I banished every memory you and I had ever made

C

But when you touch me like this

G

And you hold me like that

Am Dm

I just have to admit

F G

That it's all coming back to me

C

When I touch you like this

G

And I hold you like that

Am Dm

It's so hard to believe but

F G

It's all coming back to me

C F

(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)

Am F

There were moments of gold

Em F

And there were flashes of light

Am F

There were things I'd never do again

Em F

But then they'd always seemed right

Am Em

There were nights of endless pleasure

Am F Dm

It was more than any laws allow

F

Baby Baby

C

If I kiss you like this

G

And if you whisper like that

Am Dm

It was lost long ago

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C

If you want me like this

G

And if you need me like that

Am Dm

It was dead long ago

F G

But it's all coming back to me

Am Dm

It's so hard to resist

F G

And it's all coming back to me

Am Dm

I can barely recall

F Dm Am

But it's all coming back to me now

G C F Dm G C F Dm

C F

There were those empty threats and hollow lies

Dm Em

And whenever you tried to hurt me

Am Dm

I just hurt you even worse

F G

And so much deeper

C F

There were hours that just went on for days

Dm Em Am

When alone at last we'd count up all the chances

Dm F C G

That were lost to us forever

Em Am F G C

But you were history with the slamming of the door

Em Am F G

And I made myself so strong again somehow

Em Am F G F

And I never wasted any of my time on you since then

C

But if I touch you like this

G

And if you kiss me like that

Am Dm

It was so long ago

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C

If you touch me like this

G

And if I kiss you like that

Am Dm

It was gone with the wind

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C F

(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)

Am F

There were moments of gold

Em F

And there were flashes of light

Am F

There were things I'd never do again

Em F

But then they'd always seemed right

Am Em

There were nights of endless pleasure

Am F Dm

It was more than all your laws allow

F

Baby Baby

C

When you touch me like this

G

And when you hold me like that

Am Dm

It was gone with the wind

F G

But it's all coming back to me

C

When you see me like this

G

And when I see you like that

Am Dm

Then we see what we want to see

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm

The flesh and the fantasies

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm

I can barely recall

F G Am

But it's all coming back to me now

G F Dm G C F Dm

C

If you forgive me all this

G

If I forgive you all that

Am Dm

We forgive and forget

F G

And it's all coming back to me

C

When you see me like this

G

And when I see you like that

Am Dm

We see just what we want to see

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm

The flesh and the fantasies

F G

All coming back to me

Am Dm F G C

I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

C

And when you kiss me like this

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

C

And when I touch you like that

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

C

If you do it like this

Dm

(It's all coming back to me now)

G C

And if we . . .

Video Klip Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:

