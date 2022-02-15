Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran: Mudah Dimainkan dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Photograph merupakan lagu dari Ed Sheraan.

Tak sendiri, lagu ini ditulis bersama Johnny McDaid dan Martin Harrington.

Ed menulis lagu ini tentang mantan pacarnya, Nina Nesbitt.

Photograph - Ed Sheeran

Intro: C Am G F

Verse:

C

Loving can hurt

Am

Loving can hurt sometimes

G F

But it's th only thing that I know

C

When it gets hard

Am

you know it can get hard sometimes

G F

it is the only thing that makes us feel alive

Pre-Chorus:

Am F

We keep this love in a photograph

C G

We made these memories for ourselves

Am

where our eyes are never closing

F

our hearts are never broken

C G

and time's forever frozen still

Chorus:

C

So you can keep me inside the pocket of your

G

ripped jeans holding me close until our

Am F

eyes meet, you won't ever be alone

C

Wait for me to come home

Verse:

C

Loving can heal

Am

Loving can mend your soul

G F

And it's the only thing that I know, know

C

I swear it will get easier

Am

remember that with every piece of ya

G F

And it's the only thing we take with us when we die

Pre-Chorus:

Am F

We keep this love in a photograph

C G

We made these memories for ourselves

Am

where our eyes are never closing

F

our hearts are never broken

C G

and times forever frozen still

Chorus:

C

So you can keep me inside the pocket of your

G

ripped jeans holding me close until our

Am F

eyes meet, you won't ever be alone

C

And if you hurt me that's ok baby, only

G

words bleed inside these pages you just

Am F

hold me and I won't ever let you go

Bridge:

Am

Wait for me to come home

F

Wait for me to come home

C

Wait for me to come home

G

Wait for me to come home

Chorus:

C

Or you can fit me inside the necklace you got when you were

G

sixteen next to your heart beat where I

Am F

should be, keep it deep within your soul

C

And if you hurt me well that's ok baby, only

G

words bleed inside these pages you just

Am F

hold me and I won't ever let you go

C

And when I'm away I will remember how you

G Am

kissed me under the lamppost back on sixth Street

F

hearing you whisper through the phone

C

Wait for me to come home

(Tribunnews.com)