Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran: Mudah Dimainkan dari C
Lagu yang diciptakan oleh Ed Sheeran untuk mantan pacarnya ini dirilis pada tahun 2015.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Photograph merupakan lagu dari Ed Sheraan.
Tak sendiri, lagu ini ditulis bersama Johnny McDaid dan Martin Harrington.
Ed menulis lagu ini tentang mantan pacarnya, Nina Nesbitt.
Photograph - Ed Sheeran
Intro: C Am G F
Verse:
C
Loving can hurt
Am
Loving can hurt sometimes
G F
But it's th only thing that I know
C
When it gets hard
Am
you know it can get hard sometimes
G F
it is the only thing that makes us feel alive
Pre-Chorus:
Am F
We keep this love in a photograph
C G
We made these memories for ourselves
Am
where our eyes are never closing
F
our hearts are never broken
C G
and time's forever frozen still
Chorus:
C
So you can keep me inside the pocket of your
G
ripped jeans holding me close until our
Am F
eyes meet, you won't ever be alone
C
Wait for me to come home
Verse:
C
Loving can heal
Am
Loving can mend your soul
G F
And it's the only thing that I know, know
C
I swear it will get easier
Am
remember that with every piece of ya
G F
And it's the only thing we take with us when we die
Pre-Chorus:
Am F
We keep this love in a photograph
C G
We made these memories for ourselves
Am
where our eyes are never closing
F
our hearts are never broken
C G
and times forever frozen still
Chorus:
C
So you can keep me inside the pocket of your
G
ripped jeans holding me close until our
Am F
eyes meet, you won't ever be alone
C
And if you hurt me that's ok baby, only
G
words bleed inside these pages you just
Am F
hold me and I won't ever let you go
Bridge:
Am
Wait for me to come home
F
Wait for me to come home
C
Wait for me to come home
G
Wait for me to come home
Chorus:
C
Or you can fit me inside the necklace you got when you were
G
sixteen next to your heart beat where I
Am F
should be, keep it deep within your soul
C
And if you hurt me well that's ok baby, only
G
words bleed inside these pages you just
Am F
hold me and I won't ever let you go
C
And when I'm away I will remember how you
G Am
kissed me under the lamppost back on sixth Street
F
hearing you whisper through the phone
C
Wait for me to come home
