Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Let You Go yang dipopulerkan oleh Westlife.

If I Let You Go dirilis di Inggris pada 9 Agustus 1999, sebagai single kedua dari album debut Westlife.

Berikut If I Let You Go - Westlife:

[Intro]

C C C C



C

Day after day

Em

Time passed away

F G

and I just can´t get you out my mind

C

Nobody knows

Em

I hide it inside

F

I keep on searching

G

but I can´t find



[Bridge]

Em

The courage to show

Am

To let you know

Dm

I´ve never felt love

G

like this before

F

and once again

G

I'm thinking about

Dm G

Taking the ease way out



[Chorus]

C

But If I let you go

Am

I will never know

Dm

What my life would be

G

holding you close to me

Am

Will I ever see

F

you smiling back at me? (ohhh yeah)

Dm G

How will I know?

C

If I let you go



C

Night after night

Em

I hear myself say

F

why don't this feeling

G

just fade away

C

there's no one like you

Em

you speak to my heart

F

It's such a shame

G

we´re worlds apart



[Bridge]

Em

I'm too shy to ask

Am

I'm too proud to loose

Dm

But sooner or later

G

I gotta choose

F

And once again

G

I'm thinking about

Dm G

Taking the ease way out



[Chorus]

C

But If I let you go

Am

I will never know

Dm

What my life would be

G

holding you close to me

Am

will I ever see

F

you smiling back at me? (oh yeah)

Dm G

How will I know?

C Am

If I let you go

Dm G Am F

If I let you go uhhh baby

Dm G

oh oh uh ooooh

F G

Once again I´m thinking about

Dm G

Taking the ease way out



D

But If let you go

G

I will never know

Em

what my life would be

A

holding you close to me

Bm

will I ever see

G

you smiling back at me? (ohh yeah)

Em A

How will I know?



D

If I let you go



But if I let you go

G Em A

I will never know (ohh baby)

Bm

will I ever see

G

you smiling back at me?(oh yeah)

Em A

How will I know?

D

If I let you go

