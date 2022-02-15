Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife
KOMPAS.com/ANDREAS LUKAS ALTOBELLI
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Let You Go yang dipopulerkan oleh Westlife.

If I Let You Go dirilis di Inggris pada 9 Agustus 1999, sebagai single kedua dari album debut Westlife.

Berikut If I Let You Go - Westlife:

[Intro]
C C C C

          C
Day after day
            Em
Time passed away
        F                                                  G
and I just can´t get you out my mind
       C
Nobody knows
   Em
I hide it inside
      F
I keep on searching
      G
but I can´t find

[Bridge]
     Em
The courage to show
   Am
To let you know
    Dm
I´ve never felt love
G
like this before
           F
and once again
             G
I'm thinking about
Dm                        G
Taking the ease way out

[Chorus]
  C
But If I let you go
  Am
I will never know
              Dm
What my life would be
                         G
holding you close to me
          Am
Will I ever see
              F
you smiling back at me? (ohhh yeah)
Dm               G
How will I know?
             C
If I let you go

             C
Night after night
           Em
I hear myself say
            F
why don't this feeling
          G
just fade away
C
there's no one like you
           Em
you speak to my heart
            F
It's such a shame
                 G
we´re worlds apart

[Bridge]
            Em
I'm too shy to ask
            Am
I'm too proud to loose
          Dm
But sooner or later
      G
I gotta choose
           F
And once again
             G
I'm thinking about
Dm                        G
Taking the ease way out

[Chorus]
       C
But If I let you go
  Am
I will never know
          Dm
What my life would be
                         G
holding you close to me
     Am
will I ever see
              F
you smiling back at me? (oh yeah)
Dm                G
How will I know?
   C             Am
If I let you go
   Dm                  G     Am F
If I let you go uhhh baby
   Dm     G
oh oh uh ooooh
              F                  G
Once again I´m thinking about
Dm                        G
Taking the ease way out

D
But If let you go
   G
I will never know
          Em
what my life would be
      A
holding you close to me
     Bm
will I ever see
G
you smiling back at me? (ohh yeah)
     Em             A
How will I know?

       D
If I let you go

But if I let you go
            G                  Em    A
I will never know (ohh baby)
Bm
will I ever see
            G
you smiling back at me?(oh yeah)
Em               A
How will I know?
       D
If I let you go

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Berita Terkait

