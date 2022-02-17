Chord Dasar Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: Wait A Minute

Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Smokin Out The Window yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, dan Silk Sonic.
Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip Smokin Out The Window di kanal YouTube-nya pada 5 November 2021.
Hingga kini, video klip Smokin Out The Window telah ditonton lebih dari 94 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.
Chord Dasar Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
[Intro]
Bm7
Wait a minute, this love started out so timid and so sweet
But now she got me smokin' out the window
[Verse 1]
Em9 A/B
Must've spent thirty five, forty five thousand up in Tiffany's (Oh, no)
Em9
Got her badass kids runnin' 'round my whole crib
A/B B7
Like it's Chuck E. Cheese (Woah)
Em9 A/B
Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC
Em9
Can't believe it (Can't believe it)
N.C.
I'm in disbelief
[Pre-Chorus]
Em9
This bitch got me payin' her rent, payin' for trips
A/B
Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist
Em9
And here I am all alone (All alone)
I'm so cold, I'm so cold
B7sus4
You got me out here
[Chorus]
Gmaj7
Smokin' out the window (Smokin' out the window)
F#m7
Singin' "How could she do this to me?"
Bm7 A/C# D A
(How could she do this to me?)
Gmaj7/A
I thought that girl belonged to only me
Dmaj7
But I was wrong
Gmaj7 F#m7 B7sus4 B7
'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody
[Verse 2]
Em9
Just the other night she was grippin' on me tight
A/B
Screamin' "Hercules" (Hercules, Hercules)
Em9
Got me in the club lookin' for a new love
A/B B7
Someone help me please (Help me please, help me please)
Em9 A/B
Baby, why you doin' this? Why you doin' this to me, girl?
Em9
Got me in the club lookin' for a new love
A/B B7
Someone help me please (Help me please, help me please)
Em9 A/B
Baby, why you doin' this? Why you doin' this to me, girl?
[Chorus]
Gmaj7
Smokin' out the window (Smokin' out the window of the Benzo, the Benzo)
F#m7
Singin' "How could she do this to me?" (How?)
Bm7 A/C# D A
(How could you do this to me?)
Gmaj7/A
I thought that girl belonged to only me (One things fasho, one things fasho)
Dmaj7
But I was wrong (I was wrong)
Gmaj7 F#m7 B7sus4 B7
'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody (She belong to)
[Interlude]
Gmaj7
(Oh, no)
F#m7
Look here baby I hope you found whatever it is that you need
Gmaj7 F#m7 A/B
But I also hope that your triflin' ass is walkin' 'round bare foot in these streets, look out
[Bridge]
Fmaj7 Em7
Girl, it breaks my heart that you ain't right here with me
Gmaj7/A
Now I gotta give you back (Gotta give you back)
B7sus4
To the city, oh, you got me
[Chorus]
Gmaj7
Smokin' out the window
F#m7
Singin' "How could she do this to me?"
Bm7 A/C# D A
(How could you do this, baby?)
Gmaj7/A
I thought that girl belonged to only me
Dmaj7
But I was wrong (I was wrong)
Gmaj7 F#m7 B7sus4 B7
'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody ooh
