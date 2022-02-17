Chord Dasar Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: Wait A Minute

Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini chord dasar Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Smokin Out The Window yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, dan Silk Sonic.

Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip Smokin Out The Window di kanal YouTube-nya pada 5 November 2021.

Hingga kini, video klip Smokin Out The Window telah ditonton lebih dari 94 juta kali.

Chord Dasar Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

[Intro]

Bm7

Wait a minute, this love started out so timid and so sweet

But now she got me smokin' out the window

[Verse 1]

Em9 A/B

Must've spent thirty five, forty five thousand up in Tiffany's (Oh, no)

Em9

Got her badass kids runnin' 'round my whole crib

A/B B7

Like it's Chuck E. Cheese (Woah)

Em9 A/B

Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC

Em9

Can't believe it (Can't believe it)

N.C.

I'm in disbelief

[Pre-Chorus]

Em9

This bitch got me payin' her rent, payin' for trips

A/B

Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist

Em9

And here I am all alone (All alone)

I'm so cold, I'm so cold

B7sus4

You got me out here

[Chorus]

Gmaj7

Smokin' out the window (Smokin' out the window)

F#m7

Singin' "How could she do this to me?"

Bm7 A/C# D A

(How could she do this to me?)

Gmaj7/A

I thought that girl belonged to only me

Dmaj7

But I was wrong

Gmaj7 F#m7 B7sus4 B7

'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody

[Verse 2]

Em9

Just the other night she was grippin' on me tight

A/B

Screamin' "Hercules" (Hercules, Hercules)

Em9

Got me in the club lookin' for a new love

A/B B7

Someone help me please (Help me please, help me please)

Em9 A/B

Baby, why you doin' this? Why you doin' this to me, girl?

Em9

Got me in the club lookin' for a new love

A/B B7

Someone help me please (Help me please, help me please)

Em9 A/B

Baby, why you doin' this? Why you doin' this to me, girl?

[Chorus]

Gmaj7

Smokin' out the window (Smokin' out the window of the Benzo, the Benzo)

F#m7

Singin' "How could she do this to me?" (How?)

Bm7 A/C# D A

(How could you do this to me?)

Gmaj7/A

I thought that girl belonged to only me (One things fasho, one things fasho)

Dmaj7

But I was wrong (I was wrong)

Gmaj7 F#m7 B7sus4 B7

'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody (She belong to)

[Interlude]

Gmaj7

(Oh, no)

F#m7

Look here baby I hope you found whatever it is that you need

Gmaj7 F#m7 A/B

But I also hope that your triflin' ass is walkin' 'round bare foot in these streets, look out

[Bridge]

Fmaj7 Em7

Girl, it breaks my heart that you ain't right here with me

Gmaj7/A

Now I gotta give you back (Gotta give you back)

B7sus4

To the city, oh, you got me

[Chorus]

Gmaj7

Smokin' out the window

F#m7

Singin' "How could she do this to me?"

Bm7 A/C# D A

(How could you do this, baby?)

Gmaj7/A

I thought that girl belonged to only me

Dmaj7

But I was wrong (I was wrong)

Gmaj7 F#m7 B7sus4 B7

'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody ooh

