Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife, Kunci C: Day After Day Time Passed Away
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul If I Let You Go yang dipopulerkan oleh Westlife.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul If I Let You Go yang dipopulerkan oleh Westlife.
Lagu tersebut merupakan single kedua dari album debut Westlife yang dirilis pada tahun 1999.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu The Joker and The Queen - Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift, Kunci dari C
Baca juga: Chord Kunci Gitar Honne Unknown
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife:
[Intro]
C C C C
C
Day after day
Em
Time passed away
F G
and I just can´t get you out my mind
C
Nobody knows
Em
I hide it inside
F
I keep on searching
G
but I can´t find
[Bridge]
Em
The courage to show
Am
To let you know
Dm
I´ve never felt love
G
like this before
F
and once again
G
I'm thinking about
Dm G
Taking the ease way out
[Chorus]
C
But If I let you go
Am
I will never know
Dm
What my life would be
G
holding you close to me
Am
Will I ever see
F
you smiling back at me? (ohhh yeah)
Dm G
How will I know?
C
If I let you go
C
Night after night
Em
I hear myself say
F
why don't this feeling
G
just fade away
C
there's no one like you
Em
you speak to my heart
F
It's such a shame
G
we´re worlds apart
[Bridge]
Em
I'm too shy to ask
Am
I'm too proud to loose
Dm
But sooner or later
G
I gotta choose
F
And once again
G
I'm thinking about
Dm G
Taking the ease way out
[Chorus]
C
But If I let you go
Am
I will never know
Dm
What my life would be
G
holding you close to me
Am
will I ever see
F
you smiling back at me? (oh yeah)
Dm G
How will I know?
C Am
If I let you go
Dm G Am F
If I let you go uhhh baby
Dm G
oh oh uh ooooh
F G
Once again I´m thinking about
Dm G
Taking the ease way out
D
But If let you go
G
I will never know
Em
what my life would be
A
holding you close to me
Bm
will I ever see
G
you smiling back at me? (ohh yeah)
Em A
How will I know?
D
If I let you go
But if I let you go
G Em A
I will never know (ohh baby)
Bm
will I ever see
G
you smiling back at me?(oh yeah)
Em A
How will I know?
D
If I let you go
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
If I Let You Go
If I Let You Go - Westlife
Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go
Chord Gitar If I Let You Go - Westlife
Chord Gitar Westlife
Westlife
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller: You Won't See Me Break, Call You Up In Three Days
|2. Chord Dasar Masih - Rossa: Aku Masih Menyayangimu dan Aku Masih Cinta Padamu
|3. Chord Cintaku - Chrisye: Betapa Nikmatnya Dicumbu Asmara
|4. Chord Dasar Belum Siap Kehilangan - Stevan Pasaribu: Sewindu Sudah Ku Tak Mendengar Suaramu
|5. Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu The Joker and The Queen - Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift, Kunci dari C