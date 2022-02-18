Chord Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller: You Won't See Me Break, Call You Up In Three Days

Chord Gitar
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here's Your Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Jamie Miller.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Here's Your Perfect.
Lagu Here's Your Perfect dipopulerkan musisi asal Inggris bernama Jamie Miller.
Hingga Februari 2022, lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 83 juta kali.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller:
[Verse 1] F# I remember the day F# Bbm Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm) D#m And now it's crossed out in red C# B But I still can't forget if I wanted to F# And it drives me insane F# Bbm Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go D#m But it's all in my head C# B It's just all in my head [Pre-Chorus] F# But you won't see me break, call you up in three days Bbm Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake" D#m C# Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne B And you know [Chorus] F# I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect Bbm And you're the first to say you want the best thing D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it Here's your perfect [Verse 2] F# My best was just fine F# Bbm How I tried, how I tried to be great for you D#m C# I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me B No matter what I do [Pre-Chorus] F# But you won't see me break, call you up in three days Bbm Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake" D#m C# Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne B And you know [Chorus] F# I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect Bbm And you're the first to say you want the best thing D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it F# I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect Bbm And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah) D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it [Outro] F# Say yeah, yeah, yeah Bbm Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it F# Here's your perfect
