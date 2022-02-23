Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Simak chord gitar lagu Sam Smith yang berjudul Like I Can dalam artikel ini.

Sam Smith - Simak chord gitar lagu Sam Smith yang berjudul Like I Can dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sam Smith yang berjudul Like I Can dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Like I Can dinyanyikan oleh Sam Smith.

Like I Can merupakan single kelima dalam album In The Lonely Hour yang dirilis pada 2014 silam.

Meski sudah lama dirilis, lagu ini sempat kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:

Capo di fret 2

                         Em                   D        G
He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
                         Em                           D                       G
He could be a preacher when your soul is damned
                         Em           D             Bm
He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but
Am                                 Em   C          G
      He'll never love you like I can, can

                       Em                              D                   G
He could be a stranger you gave a second glance
                       Em                D                       G
He could be a trophy, of a one night stand
                                 Em                D                   Bm
He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause
Am                          Em   C             G
He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Chorus :

D                                              Bm                 Em
     Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                                        G               D
     When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                                            Bm                   Em
     There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                                   Em    C           G
     They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                                   Em    C          G
     They'll never love you like I can, can


Verse :

                     Em                  D            G
A chance encounter of circumstance
                      Em                                   D                 G
Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced
                           Em                 D      Bm
He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again
Am                               Em  C            G
   He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Chorus :

D                                            Bm                   Em
    Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                                       G              D
    When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                                             Bm                 Em
    There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                                    Em   C           G
     They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                                    Em   C            G
     They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                                  Em  C           G
      He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Verse :

          Em                               D             G
We both have demons, that we can't stand
         Em                         D        G
I love your demons like devils can
    Em                              D           G
If you’re self-seeking an honest man
            Am                 B
Then stop deceiving, Lord please

Chorus :

D                                            Bm                    Em
     Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                                       G               D
     When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                                           Bm                     Em
     There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                                  Em     C              G
     They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                                   Em     C              G
       They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                                 Em    C          G
       He'll never love you like I can, can, can

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
