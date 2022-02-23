Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Simak chord gitar lagu Sam Smith yang berjudul Like I Can dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sam Smith yang berjudul Like I Can dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Like I Can dinyanyikan oleh Sam Smith.
Like I Can merupakan single kelima dalam album In The Lonely Hour yang dirilis pada 2014 silam.
Meski sudah lama dirilis, lagu ini sempat kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Berikut chord gitar lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:
Capo di fret 2
Em D G
He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
Em D G
He could be a preacher when your soul is damned
Em D Bm
He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but
Am Em C G
He'll never love you like I can, can
Em D G
He could be a stranger you gave a second glance
Em D G
He could be a trophy, of a one night stand
Em D Bm
He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause
Am Em C G
He'll never love you like I can, can, can
Chorus :
D Bm Em
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C G D
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D Bm Em
There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am Em C G
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am Em C G
They'll never love you like I can, can
Verse :
Em D G
A chance encounter of circumstance
Em D G
Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced
Em D Bm
He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again
Am Em C G
He'll never love you like I can, can, can
Chorus :
D Bm Em
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C G D
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D Bm Em
There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am Em C G
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am Em C G
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am Em C G
He'll never love you like I can, can, can
Verse :
Em D G
We both have demons, that we can't stand
Em D G
I love your demons like devils can
Em D G
If you’re self-seeking an honest man
Am B
Then stop deceiving, Lord please
Chorus :
D Bm Em
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C G D
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D Bm Em
There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am Em C G
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am Em C G
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am Em C G
He'll never love you like I can, can, can
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im Not The Only One - Sam Smith: You Say Im Crazy
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: I Always Knew You Were The Best The Coolest Girl I Know
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tak Bisa Bersama - Vidi Aldiano feat Prilly Latuconsina
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Heavy Rotation - JKT48: I Want You, I Need You, I Love You
(Tribunnews.com)