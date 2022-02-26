Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Dasar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci F: The Sweetest Love Can be So Hard to Find

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Dasar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci F: The Sweetest Love Can be So Hard to Find
Instagram @ardhitopramono
Ardhito Pramono 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Bitterlove dan dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono.

Lagu Bitterlove ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2017, lalu.

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Selamat Tinggal - Virgoun feat Audy, Kunci C: Andai Dulu Kau Tak Pergi Dari Hidupku

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Kau Malaikatku - Padi Reborn, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono

[Verse 1]
         C              Cmaj7
There is bitter in everyday
           C7
But then I feel it
                      F
That you would be the only one
    Fm                       Em7           A7
Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure
    F                               G7
The sweetest love can be so hard to find

         C               Cmaj7
We'll be better in every way
           C7                F
But then I would go to be in other space
    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

[Chorus]
    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
    F                               G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'd be together

 [Verse 2]
         C            Cmaj7
We'll be mad in every way
         C7                              F
Then I remember, the store we went last september
    Fm                            Em7          A7
Sometimes, recalling things would be so good
     F                  G7                C
It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made

[Chorus]
    Bb                 C7                Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
   Fm           Bb           Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
   Dm            G7       Em7            A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
    F                                   G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be the time we'd be with together

 [Verse 3]
         C                Cmaj7
We'll be better, in every way
           C7                 F
But then I would, go to be in other space
    Fm                            Em7         A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
     F             G7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
     Em7           A7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
     F             G7               C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

       G7        C
With a rainbow's mood

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove
Chord Gitar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pr
Ardhito Pramono
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

tribunnews
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan