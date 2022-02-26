Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer: Each Day Goes by and Each Night, I Cry

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Beer dalam artikel ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer: Each Day Goes by and Each Night, I Cry
YouTube
Cuplikan video klip Madison Beer dalam lagu Reckless 

Lagu Reckless pertama kali dirilis oleh Madison Beer pada tahun 29 Juni 2021.

Lagu Reckless pertama kali dirilis oleh Madison Beer pada tahun 29 Juni 2021.

Reckless menceritakan tentang seseorang yang dikhianati oleh kekasihnya.

Chord Gitar Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer:

Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Verse 1
C
Hey
                        Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
                                             C7
And tellin' it might make me break
                    F           G/B
But I'll tell it anyway
                      C
This chapter's about
                                                 Cmaj7
How you said there was nobody else
                                                   C7
Then you got up and went to her house
                                      F   G/B
You guys always left me out

Pre-Chorus
   Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
       G/B                                                            Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
                                      Fm
I guess my friends were right

Chorus
                       Dm7                        G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
                 Cmaj7                        F
Somebody saw you with her last night
                             Dm7                               G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
                              Cmaj7                          C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
                          Dm7                          G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
             Cmaj7     G/B     Am
Oh, you swore on every star
                       Dm7   G7                      Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with my heart?

Verse 2
                            C
You check in and out
                                Cmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel
                                             C7
And she must be perfect, oh well
                                  F    G/B
I hope you both go to hell

Pre-Chorus
   Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
        G/B                                                           Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
                                     Fm
I guess my friends were right

Chorus
                      Dm7                         G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
                 Cmaj7                        F
Somebody saw you with her last night
                            Dm7                                G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
                              Cmaj7                           C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
                          Dm7                          G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
             Cmaj7     G/B    Am
Oh, you swore on every star
                       Dm7   G7                      Cmaj7 C7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

Post-Chorus
                       Dm7   G7
How could you be so reckless?
                        Cmaj7 G/B Am
How could you be        so   reckless?
                       Dm7   G7                                  Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

Outro
C
Hey
                        Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
                                            C7
But I told it to cope with the pain
                                   F
I'm so sorry if you can relate

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
