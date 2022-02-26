Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer: Each Day Goes by and Each Night, I Cry
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Beer dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Beer.
Lagu Reckless pertama kali dirilis oleh Madison Beer pada tahun 29 Juni 2021.
Reckless menceritakan tentang seseorang yang dikhianati oleh kekasihnya.
Chord Gitar Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer:
Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
Verse 1
C
Hey
Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
C7
And tellin' it might make me break
F G/B
But I'll tell it anyway
C
This chapter's about
Cmaj7
How you said there was nobody else
C7
Then you got up and went to her house
F G/B
You guys always left me out
Pre-Chorus
Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
G/B Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Fm
I guess my friends were right
Chorus
Dm7 G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Cmaj7 F
Somebody saw you with her last night
Dm7 G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
Cmaj7 C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Dm7 G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
Cmaj7 G/B Am
Oh, you swore on every star
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with my heart?
Verse 2
C
You check in and out
Cmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel
C7
And she must be perfect, oh well
F G/B
I hope you both go to hell
Pre-Chorus
Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
G/B Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Fm
I guess my friends were right
Chorus
Dm7 G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Cmaj7 F
Somebody saw you with her last night
Dm7 G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
Cmaj7 C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Dm7 G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
Cmaj7 G/B Am
Oh, you swore on every star
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 C7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)
Post-Chorus
Dm7 G7
How could you be so reckless?
Cmaj7 G/B Am
How could you be so reckless?
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?
Outro
C
Hey
Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
C7
But I told it to cope with the pain
F
I'm so sorry if you can relate
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Fortune Cookie In Love - JKT 48: Please, Oh Baby Lihatlah Diriku
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Madiun Ngawi-Denny Caknan ft Happy Asmara: Terminal Madiun Ngawi Nggen Dolanku
Baca juga: Chord Gitar HarmoniA - Ragu, Kunci Gitar Dasar dai G, Lirik: Adi Ne Jani Gelahang Beli
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci F: The Sweetest Love Can be So Hard to Find
(Tribunnews.com)