Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Little Mix: Just A Touch of Your Love Is Enough

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Touch dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Touch dinyanyikan oleh grup vokal Little Mix.

Touch pertama kali dirilis pada 2016, masuk dalam daftar lagu di album Glory Days.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Littel Mix sejak 20 Januari 2017.

Hingga Minggu (27/2/2022) klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 365 juta kali.

Bahkan lagu Touch tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week

[Verse 1: Leigh-Anne]

Am G C F

You and I and nobody else

Am G Em F

Feeling feelings I never felt

Am G C F

The way you got me under your spell

Am G Em F

Don't you keep it all to yourself

[Pre-Chorus: Perrie]

Am G C F Am G

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Em F Am G

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

C F

Master of anticipation

Am G Em F

Don't you keep it all to yourself

[Chorus: All] 2x

Am G C F

Just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week

Am G Em F

Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh

Am G C F

Just a touch of your love is enough to take control of my whole body

Am G Em F

Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh

[Verse 2: Jesy & (All)]

Am G C F

Photograph with no T-shirt on

Am G Em F

Why you making me wait so long? (Wait so long)

Am G C F

I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell

Am G Em F

But don't you keep it all to yourself

[Pre-Chorus: Jade]

Am G C F Am G

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Em F Am G

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

C F

Master of anticipation

Am G Em F

Don't you keep it all to yourself

[Chorus: All & (Jade) & (Perrie)]

Am G C F

Just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week

Am G Em F

Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh

Am G C F

Just a touch of your love is enough to take control of my whole body

Am G Em F

Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh

[Bridge: All]

Am G C F

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden

Am G Em F

Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel

Am G C F

And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions

Am G Em F

'Cause I know that this could be something real

[Chorus: All & (Jade) & (Leigh-Anne) & Jesy]

Am G C F

Just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week

Am G Em F

Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh

Am G C F

Just a touch of your love is enough to take control of my whole body

Am G Em F

Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh

(Tribunnews.com)