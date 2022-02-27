Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Little Mix: Just A Touch of Your Love Is Enough

Chord Gitar
Touch - Little Mix: Just A Touch of Your Love Is Enough
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Touch oleh Little Mix dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Touch dinyanyikan oleh grup vokal Little Mix.
Lagu Touch dinyanyikan oleh grup vokal Little Mix.
Touch pertama kali dirilis pada 2016, masuk dalam daftar lagu di album Glory Days.
Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Littel Mix sejak 20 Januari 2017.
Hingga Minggu (27/2/2022) klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 365 juta kali.
Bahkan lagu Touch tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week
[Verse 1: Leigh-Anne]
Am G C F
You and I and nobody else
Am G Em F
Feeling feelings I never felt
Am G C F
The way you got me under your spell
Am G Em F
Don't you keep it all to yourself
[Pre-Chorus: Perrie]
Am G C F Am G
So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Em F Am G
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
C F
Master of anticipation
Am G Em F
Don't you keep it all to yourself
[Chorus: All] 2x
Am G C F
Just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week
Am G Em F
Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh
Am G C F
Just a touch of your love is enough to take control of my whole body
Am G Em F
Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh
[Verse 2: Jesy & (All)]
Am G C F
Photograph with no T-shirt on
Am G Em F
Why you making me wait so long? (Wait so long)
Am G C F
I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell
Am G Em F
But don't you keep it all to yourself
[Pre-Chorus: Jade]
Am G C F Am G
So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Em F Am G
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
C F
Master of anticipation
Am G Em F
Don't you keep it all to yourself
[Chorus: All & (Jade) & (Perrie)]
Am G C F
Just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week
Am G Em F
Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh
Am G C F
Just a touch of your love is enough to take control of my whole body
Am G Em F
Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh
[Bridge: All]
Am G C F
And now my whole week, my whole week is golden
Am G Em F
Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel
Am G C F
And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions
Am G Em F
'Cause I know that this could be something real
[Chorus: All & (Jade) & (Leigh-Anne) & Jesy]
Am G C F
Just a touch of your love is enough to knock me off of my feet all week
Am G Em F
Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh
Am G C F
Just a touch of your love is enough to take control of my whole body
Am G Em F
Just a touch of your love, oh Just a touch of your love, oh
