Lirik Lagu
Lirik lagu 24/7 - Celine Sharma feat Harris J: Cause Twenty Four Seven I'm Thinking About You
Berikut lirik lagu 24/7 yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Sharma feat Harris J. Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2021.
Penulis: Larasati Putri Wardani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Hingga Jumat (4/3/2021), video klip lagu 24/7 telah ditonton lebih dari 5 juta kali.
Lirik Lagu 24/7 - Celine Sharma feat Harris J
Can we just sit down
Have a little conversation
Yeah i wanna talk it out
'cause i'm all up in my feelings
I never felt this before
And i just wanna feel some more
It used to keep casual
Now i wanna just be yours
Can we sit down
Try to have little conversation
See you got me all in my head
Every day with you is like the weekend
I try to quit but truth is i don't want to yeah
'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
You you you you you, you you you you you
Twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
You you you you you, you you you you you
'Cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
Staring at the clock
Had i guess we're diamond patient
I know you just left
But i'm missing you like crazy
I usually don't get this far
Always cut them off before
My heart gets in too deep
I'mma let you in too deep
Now tell me how's that for a little motivation
See you got me all in my head
Every day with you is like the weekend
I try to quit but truth is i don't want to yeah
'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
You you you you you, you you you you you
Twenty four seven i'm thinking about you
You you you you you (thinking about you) you you you you you
Twenty four seven i'm thinking about you oh
I've been thinking about you
(*)