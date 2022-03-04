Lirik lagu 24/7 - Celine Sharma feat Harris J: Cause Twenty Four Seven I'm Thinking About You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu 24/7 yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Sharma feat Harris J.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2021.

Hingga Jumat (4/3/2021), video klip lagu 24/7 telah ditonton lebih dari 5 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu 24/7 - Celine Sharma feat Harris J

Can we just sit down

Have a little conversation

Yeah i wanna talk it out

'cause i'm all up in my feelings

I never felt this before

And i just wanna feel some more

It used to keep casual

Now i wanna just be yours

Can we sit down

Try to have little conversation

See you got me all in my head

Every day with you is like the weekend

I try to quit but truth is i don't want to yeah

'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

You you you you you, you you you you you

Twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

You you you you you, you you you you you

'Cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

Staring at the clock

Had i guess we're diamond patient

I know you just left

But i'm missing you like crazy

I usually don't get this far

Always cut them off before

My heart gets in too deep

I'mma let you in too deep

Now tell me how's that for a little motivation

See you got me all in my head

Every day with you is like the weekend

I try to quit but truth is i don't want to yeah

'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

'cause twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

You you you you you, you you you you you

Twenty four seven i'm thinking about you

You you you you you (thinking about you) you you you you you

Twenty four seven i'm thinking about you oh

I've been thinking about you

(*)