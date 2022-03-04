Chord dan Lirik Lagu Insomnia - Craig David, Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Insomnia yang dipopulerkan oleh Craig David.

Lagu ini dirilis pada April 2017 dikanal YouTube Craig David.

Hingga Jumat (4/3/2022) video klip lagu Insomnia oleh Carig David ini telah ditonton lebih dari 15 juta kali.

Insomnia - Craig David

[Intro] Bb - C - Am - Dm (2x)

[Verse]

Bb C

I never thought that i'd fall in love, love, love, love

Am Dm

But it grew from a simple crush, crush, crush, crush

Bb C

Being without you girl, i was all messed up, up, up, up

Am Dm

When you walked out, said that you'd had enough-nough-nough-nough

Bb C

Been a fool, girl i know

Am Dm

Didn't expect this is how things would go

Bb C

Maybe in time, you'll change your mind

Am Dm

Now looking back i wish i could rewind

[Chorus]

Bb C

Because i can't sleep til you're next to me

Am Dm

No i can't live without you no more

Bb C

Oh i stay up til you're next to me

Am Dm

Til this house feels like it did before

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C

Remember telling my boys that i'd never fall in love, love, love, love

Am Dm

You used to think i'd never find a girl i could trust, trust, trust, trust

Bb C

And then you walked into my life and it was all about us, us, us, us

Am Dm

But now i'm sitting here thinking i messed the whole thing up, up, up, up

Bb C

Been a fool (fool), girl i know (know)

Am Dm

Didn't expect this is how things would go

Bb C

Maybe in time (time), you'll change your mind (mind)

Am Dm

Now looking back i wish i could rewind

[Chorus]

Bb C

Because i can't sleep til you're next to me

Am Dm

No i can't live without you no more (without you no more)

Bb C

Oh i stay up til you're next to me (to me)

Am Dm

Til this house feels like it did before (because it)

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah (ah), feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C

Ah, i just can't go to sleep

Am Dm

Cause it feels like i've fallen for you

Bb C

It's getting way too deep

Am..........

And i know that it's love because

Bb C

I can't sleep til you're next to me

Am Dm

No i can't live without you no more (without you no more)

Bb C

Oh i stay up til you're next to me (to me)

Am Dm

Til this house feels like it did before

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb C Am Dm

Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

