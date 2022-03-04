Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Insomnia - Craig David, Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Insomnia yang dipopulerkan oleh Craig David. Lagu ini dirilis pada April 2017 dikanal YouTube Craig David.

Editor: Inza Maliana
zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Insomnia - Craig David, Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan
Kolase Tribunnews/Tangkap Layar Akun YouTube Craig David
Craig David dalam video klip Insomnia - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Insomnia yang dipopulerkan oleh Craig David. Lagu ini dirilis pada April 2017 dikanal YouTube Craig David. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Insomnia yang dipopulerkan oleh Craig David.

Lagu ini dirilis pada April 2017 dikanal YouTube Craig David.

Hingga Jumat (4/3/2022) video klip lagu Insomnia oleh Carig David ini telah ditonton lebih dari 15 juta kali.

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: Go Easy On Me Baby, I Was Still A Child

Insomnia - Craig David

[Intro] Bb - C - Am - Dm (2x)

[Verse]
Bb                                               C
I never thought that i'd fall in love, love, love, love
Am                                        Dm
But it grew from a simple crush, crush, crush, crush
Bb                                                                  C
Being without you girl, i was all messed up, up, up, up
Am                                                                      Dm
When you walked out, said that you'd had enough-nough-nough-nough

             Bb                    C
Been a fool, girl i know
                Am                                             Dm
Didn't expect this is how things would go
                 Bb                                              C
Maybe in time, you'll change your mind
                      Am                                   Dm
Now looking back i wish i could rewind

[Chorus]
               Bb                                   C
Because i can't sleep til you're next to me
            Am                                     Dm
No i can't live without you no more
           Bb                         C
Oh i stay up til you're next to me
             Am                                Dm
Til this house feels like it did before
                 Bb                  C                     Am                Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
                 Bb                   C                     Am               Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb                                                                               C
Remember telling my boys that i'd never fall in love, love, love, love
Am                                                                          Dm
You used to think i'd never find a girl i could trust, trust, trust, trust
Bb                                                                                           C
And then you walked into my life and it was all about us, us, us, us
Am                                                                                                   Dm
But now i'm sitting here thinking i messed the whole thing up, up, up, up

             Bb                       C
Been a fool (fool), girl i know (know)
              Am                                               Dm
Didn't expect this is how things would go
                 Bb                                                  C
Maybe in time (time), you'll change your mind (mind)
                      Am                                    Dm
Now looking back i wish i could rewind

[Chorus]
                Bb                               C
Because i can't sleep til you're next to me
         Am                                      Dm
No i can't live without you no more (without you no more)
       Bb                          C
Oh i stay up til you're next to me (to me)
             Am                                Dm
Til this house feels like it did before (because it)
                  Bb                   C                    Am             Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
                  Bb                    C                   Am             Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah (ah), feels like insomnia ah ah

Bb     C
Ah, i just can't go to sleep
Am                                 Dm
Cause it feels like i've fallen for you
Bb     C
It's getting way too deep
Am..........
And i know that it's love because

Bb                               C
I can't sleep til you're next to me
Am                                             Dm
No i can't live without you no more (without you no more)
Bb                                  C
Oh i stay up til you're next to me (to me)
Am                                           Dm
Til this house feels like it did before
                 Bb                  C                     Am                 Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
                 Bb                  C                     Am                 Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
                 Bb                  C                     Am                 Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
                 Bb                  C                     Am                 Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah

(*)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Craig David
Insomnia - Craig David
Chord Gitar Insomnia - Craig David
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

tribunnews
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan