Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Darari - Treasure: Darararararari Neol Bogo Isseum Eumagi Babe

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Darari yang dipopulerkan oleh boyband Treasure, viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Darari - Treasure: Darararararari Neol Bogo Isseum Eumagi Babe
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Darari yang tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu Darari dipopulerkan oleh boyband Treasure dan video klipnya dirilis pada 15 Februari 2022 di kanal YouTube TREASURE.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Darari - Treasure:

[Intro]

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Verse 1]

Dm7          G

sasil mariji Since seventeen yeah

Cmaj7             C7

neol jikyeobwatji mareul mot haesseul ppun

   Dm7                 G

yeojeonhi ne juwil maemdora

   Cmaj7               C7

du nuneul ttel suga eopjana

Dm7  G           Cmaj7    C7

ho   hoksi neodo gateun mamiljineun

       Dm7              G

nan an gunggeumhae Yeah

        Cmaj7  C7

nan nega joeunikka

[Pre-chorus]

Dm7

  ne nunbichi heundeullyeo 

  G

  You already know

  Em7

  neodo wonhandaneun geol

  Am7                  Dm7

  ne ipga misoga beonjinikka

            G       Cmaj7     C7

  geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Dm7                  G

  naega malhaesseotjana You already know

Em7                 Am7

  nega mame deundan geol 

                    Dm7

  ne gin meori nallinikka

            G

  geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

[Chorus]

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7              C7

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7              C7

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

  [Verse 2]

Dm7                G               Cmaj7

  Baby ne deokbune ssodajineun aidieo

                  C7                   Dm7

  gamume bi odeut nega naege isseo Pressure

                       G

  jogeum seotun nae pyohyeon

                          Cmaj7

  norael billyeo I give u love

                         C7

  modu neol hyanghae heulleo

  Dm7                     G

  ttatteuthameul neukkyeo ne yeopeseo nan

          Cmaj7

  hoppang gateun ttakkeunhan

    C7

  sarangi chajawasseo

Dm7          G

  Uh ummm, Excuse me Miss

    Cmaj7   C7

  I L.O.V.E Y.O.U

[Pre-chorus]

Dm7

  ne nunbichi heundeullyeo 

  G

  You already know

  Em7

  neodo wonhandaneun geol

  Am7                  Dm7

  ne ipga misoga beonjinikka

            G       Cmaj7     C7

  geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Dm7                  G

  naega malhaesseotjana You already know

Em7                 Am7

  nega mame deundan geol 

                    Dm7

  ne gin meori nallinikka

            G

  geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

  [Chorus]

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7              C7

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7              C7

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Bridge]

Dm7

  cheoeum neukkyeoboneun Love like this

          G

  Give me love like this

  

  Show you love like this yeah

Cmaj7

  ttara bulleojullae Sing like this

     C7                         Dm7

  Oh sing with me han beon deo Ayo

  

  Boom chicky boom

      G

  Can you feel my heartbeat

  Cmaj7                C7

  Boom chicky boom gidarigo itjana

  Dm7                  G

  Boom chicky boom Doo doo doo doo

  neoege dakil bara All for you

[Chorus]

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7              C7

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Dm7           G

  darararararari

Cmaj7                  C7

  neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7                  G

  neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7              

  nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Outro]

Dm7      G        Cmaj7        C7

sollamipasol neol dalmeun mellodi

Dm7      G      Cmaj7             C7

sollamipasol Oh fall in love with me

Dm7      G        Cmaj7        C7

sollamipasol neol dalmeun mellodi

Dm7      G      Cmaj7             

sollamipasol Oh fall in love with me

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Lagu Darari - Treasure
Chord Treasure
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Kunci Gitar
