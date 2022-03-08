Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry: Unconditional Unconditionally I Will Love You
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unconditionally yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry.
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unconditionally yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry.
Video yang dirilis pada November 2013 itu telah ditonton lebih dari 610 juta kali.
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry
[Verse]
Em C G
Oh no, did I get too close? Oh
D Em C G
Did I almost see what's really on the inside?
Em C G
All your insecurities
D Em
All the dirty laundry
C G
Never made me blink one time
[Chorus]
Em C G D
Unconditional, unconditionally
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Em C
There is no fear now
G D
Let go and just be free
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
[Verse]
Em C G
Come just as you are to me
D Em
Don't need apologies
C G
Know that you are worthy
Em C G
I'll take your bad days with your good
D Em
Walk through this storm I would
C G
I'd do it all because I love you,
I love you
[Chorus]
Em C G D
Unconditional, unconditionally
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Em C
There is no fear now
G D
Let go and just be free
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
[Bridge]
Em C
So open up your heart and just let it begin
G D
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
Em C
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
G
Open up your heart
Em C G
Acceptance is the key to be
D E
To be truly free
C G
Will you do the same for me?
[Chorus]
E C G D
Unconditional, unconditionally
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
Em C
And there is no fear now
G D
Let go and just be free
Em C G
Cause I will love you unconditionally (oh yeah)
Em C G
Em C G
I will love you (unconditionally)
Em C G
I will love you
Em C G
I will love you unconditionally
