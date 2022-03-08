Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry: Unconditional Unconditionally I Will Love You

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unconditionally yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry: Unconditional Unconditionally I Will Love You
Kolase Tribunnews/Tangkap Layar Akun YouTube Katy Perry
Katy Perry saat menyanyikan lagu Unconditionally - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unconditionally yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unconditionally yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry.

Video yang dirilis pada November 2013 itu telah ditonton lebih dari 610 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry

[Verse]
Em         C                      G
Oh no, did I get too close? Oh
D                     Em                C                    G
Did I almost see what's really on the inside?

Em             C          G
All your insecurities
       D                Em
All the dirty laundry
    C                          G
Never made me blink one time

[Chorus]
          Em            C           G      D
Unconditional, unconditionally
                  Em        C             G
I will love you unconditionally
                     Em       C
There is no fear now
                     G    D
Let go and just be free
                  Em          C             G
I will love you unconditionally

[Verse]
Em               C           G
Come just as you are to me
             D            Em
Don't need apologies
              C                   G
Know that you are worthy

Em                  C                         G
I'll take your bad days with your good
               D                       Em
Walk through this storm I would
              C                         G
I'd do it all because I love you,

I love you

[Chorus]
             Em         C         G          D
Unconditional, unconditionally
                 Em       C               G
I will love you unconditionally
                     Em        C
There is no fear now
                    G          D
Let go and just be free
                  Em             C           G
I will love you unconditionally

[Bridge]
                                Em                               C
So open up your heart and just let it begin
                            G                                  D
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
                            Em                               C
Open up your heart, and just let it begin
                             G
Open up your heart

        Em        C                   G
Acceptance is the key to be
D                    E
To be truly free
C                             G
Will you do the same for me?

[Chorus]
          E           C       G           D
Unconditional, unconditionally
                  Em         C              G
I will love you unconditionally
                             Em    C
And there is no fear now
                    G             D
Let go and just be free
                              Em      C              G
Cause I will love you unconditionally (oh yeah)

Em C G

                  Em     C                  G
I will love you (unconditionally)
                  Em     C                  G
I will love you
                  Em     C                  G
I will love you unconditionally

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
