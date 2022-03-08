Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry: Unconditional Unconditionally I Will Love You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unconditionally yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry.

Video yang dirilis pada November 2013 itu telah ditonton lebih dari 610 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Unconditionally - Katy Perry

[Verse]

Em C G

Oh no, did I get too close? Oh

D Em C G

Did I almost see what's really on the inside?

Em C G

All your insecurities

D Em

All the dirty laundry

C G

Never made me blink one time

[Chorus]

Em C G D

Unconditional, unconditionally

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Em C

There is no fear now

G D

Let go and just be free

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

[Verse]

Em C G

Come just as you are to me

D Em

Don't need apologies

C G

Know that you are worthy

Em C G

I'll take your bad days with your good

D Em

Walk through this storm I would

C G

I'd do it all because I love you,

I love you

[Chorus]

Em C G D

Unconditional, unconditionally

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Em C

There is no fear now

G D

Let go and just be free

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

[Bridge]

Em C

So open up your heart and just let it begin

G D

Open up your heart, and just let it begin

Em C

Open up your heart, and just let it begin

G

Open up your heart

Em C G

Acceptance is the key to be

D E

To be truly free

C G

Will you do the same for me?

[Chorus]

E C G D

Unconditional, unconditionally

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

Em C

And there is no fear now

G D

Let go and just be free

Em C G

Cause I will love you unconditionally (oh yeah)

Em C G

Em C G

I will love you (unconditionally)

Em C G

I will love you

Em C G

I will love you unconditionally

