Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry : Cause You're Hot Then You're Cold

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hot N Cold yang dinyanyikan oleh Katy Perry.

Hot N Cold dirilis pertama kali pada 30 September 2008.

Video klipnya diunggah di YouTube pada 14 Oktober 2008 dan telah ditontoh lebih dari 18 juta penonton.

Lagu ini menjadi lagu viral di TikTok dan Instagram.

Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse]

D A

You change your mind

Em G

Like a girl changes clothes



D A

Yeah you, PMS

Em

Like a bitch

G

I would know

D A

And you overthink

Em

Always speak

G

Crypticly

D

I should know

A Em G

That you're no good for me

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

D A Em G

[Verse]

D A

We used to be

Em

Just like twins

G

So in sync

D A

The same energy

Em G

Now's a dead battery

D A

Used to laugh bout nothing

Em G

Now your plain boring

D

I should know that

A Em G

You're not gonna change

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

Bm G D A

Bm G D A

[Bridge]

Bm G

Someone call the doctor

D A

Got a case of a love bi-polar

Bm G

Stuck on a roller coaster

D A

Can't get off this ride

D A

You change your mind

Em G

Like a girl changes clothes

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

D

