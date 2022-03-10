Chord Dasar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift ft Chris Stapleton, Kunci dari C Mudah Dimainkan

Ilustrasi - Chord Dasar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton, mulai dari Kunci C: 3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine.

Chord Dasar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift feat Chris Stapleton

[Verse 1]

C C/B Am G

3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine

F G

Fast asleep in your city that's better than mine

C C/B Am G

And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree

F G

And I'll bet your friends tell you she's better than me, huh



[Instrumental]

C C/B Am G

F G



[Verse 2]

C C/B Am G

Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles

F G

Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love

C C/B Am G

Oh, they sit around talkin' about the meaning of life

F G

And the book that just saved 'em that I hadn't heard of



[Chorus]

F C

But now that we're done and it's over

F C

I bet you couldn't believe

Am G

When you realized I'm harder to forget than I was to leave

C C/B Am G F G

And I bet you think about me



[Verse 3]

C C/B Am G

You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community

F G

Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills

C C/B Am G

I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn't a mansion

F G

Just livin' room dancin' and kitchen table bills



[Verse 4]

C C/B Am G

But you know what they say, you can't help who you fall for

F G

And you and I fell like an early spring snow

C C/B Am G

But reality crept in, you said we're too different

F G

You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes



[Chorus]

F C

Mr. Superior Thinkin'

F C

Do you have all the space that you need?

Am G

I don't have to be your shrink to know that you'll never be happy

C C/B Am G F

And I bet you think about me



[Post-Chorus]

G C C/B

I bet you think about me, yes

Am G F G

I bet you think about me



[Bridge]

F C

Oh, block it all out

G

The voices so loud, sayin'

Am G F

"Why did you let her go?"

C

Does it make you feel sad

G

That the love that you're lookin' for

F

Is the love that you had?



[Verse 5]

C C/B Am G

Now you're out in the world, searchin' for your soul

F G

Scared not to be hip, scared to get old

C C/B Am G

Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free

F G

Was when none of that shit mattered 'cause you were with me



[Chorus]

F C

But now that we're done and it's over

F C

I bet it's hard to believe

Am G

That it turned out I'm harder to forget than I was to leave

C C/B Am G F

And, yeah, I bet you think about me



[Post-Chorus]

G C C/B

I bet you think about me, yes

Am G F

I bet you think about me



[Outro]

G C C/B

I bet you think about me when you're out

Am G F

At your cool indie music concerts every week

G C C/B

I bet you think about me in your house

Am G F

With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch

G C C/B

I bet you think about me when you say

Am G F

"Oh my God, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"

G C

I bet you think about me

