Chord Gitar

Chord Dasar It Will Rain - Bruno Mars, Dimainkan dari Kunci Gitar C

Chord Bruno Mars - It Will Rain dimainkan dari kunci gitar C dengan lirik Cause there'll be no sunlight If I lose you baby There'll be no clear skies.

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord It Will Rain dari Bruno Mars.

Chord gitar It Will Rain - Bruno Mars

C                      Em
If you ever leave me baby
C                         Em
Leave some morphine at my door
Dm                                     Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
Dm                                       G
To realize what we used to have, we don't,
Have it anymore
C                              Em
There's no religion that could save me
C                                      Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh
Dm                                     Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Dm                                      G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

[Reff]

      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C -once                     Em -once...then mute
I'll never be your Mother's favorite
C                                    Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh
Dm                                       Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing
        Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl
                 G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
            C                                   Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh
C                                          Em
But little by little watch me change their minds
                 Dm                              Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y
                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]

      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

              F                       Em
Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
          F                       Em
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]

      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

