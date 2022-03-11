Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A B*tch You Don't Get to Pick and Choose
Chord dasar gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: This ain't build a b*tch, you don't get to pick and choose.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.
Bella Poarch mengunggah lagu Build A B*tch di kanal YouTube-nya pada 14 Mei 2021.
Video klip Build A B*tch telah ditonton lebih dari 372 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.
Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch:
[Chorus]
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)
Eb C
You don't get to pick and choose
Fm Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs
Eb C
If my eyes are brown or blue
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)
Eb C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
Fm Bb Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
[Verse 1]
Fm Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart
Eb C
Told me I need fixing
Fm Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Eb C
Lotta parts were missing
Fm Bb
Curvy like a cursive font
Eb C
Virgin and a vixen
Fm Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants
Eb C
But he forgot
[Chorus]
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)
Eb C
You don't get to pick and choose
Fm Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs
Eb C
If my eyes are brown or blue
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)
Eb C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
Fm Bb Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
La la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la
[Verse 2]
Fm Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart
Eb C
Told me I need fixing
Fm Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Eb C
Lotta parts were missing
Fm Bb
Curvy like a cursive font
Eb C
Virgin and a vixen
Fm Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants
Eb C
But he forgot
[Chorus]
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)
Eb C
You don't get to pick and choose
Fm Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs
Eb C
If my eyes are brown or blue
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)
Eb C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
Fm Bb Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
La la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la
