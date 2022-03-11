Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A B*tch You Don't Get to Pick and Choose

Chord dasar gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: This ain't build a b*tch, you don't get to pick and choose.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A B*tch You Don't Get to Pick and Choose
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Chord dasar gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch- Bella Poarch: This ain't build a B*tch, you don't get to pick and choose. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.

Bella Poarch mengunggah lagu Build A B*tch di kanal YouTube-nya pada 14 Mei 2021.

Video klip Build A B*tch telah ditonton lebih dari 372 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: 

[Chorus]

         Fm               Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

       Eb                 C
You don't get to pick and choose

          Fm               Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs

      Eb                     C
If my eyes are brown or blue

         Fm                 Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

         Eb                 C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude

     Fm                  Bb                      Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

Fm                        Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb                    C
Told me I need fixing

Fm                          Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb                     C
Lotta parts were missing

Fm                   Bb
Curvy like a cursive font

Eb              C
Virgin and a vixen

Fm                        Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb            C
But he forgot

[Chorus]

         Fm               Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

       Eb                 C
You don't get to pick and choose

          Fm               Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs

      Eb                     C
If my eyes are brown or blue

         Fm                 Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

         Eb                 C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude

     Fm                  Bb                      Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

[Verse 2]

Fm                        Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb                    C
Told me I need fixing

Fm                          Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb                     C
Lotta parts were missing

Fm                   Bb
Curvy like a cursive font

Eb              C
Virgin and a vixen

Fm                        Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb            C
But he forgot

[Chorus]

         Fm               Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

       Eb                 C
You don't get to pick and choose

          Fm               Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs

      Eb                     C
If my eyes are brown or blue

         Fm                 Bb
This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

         Eb                 C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude

     Fm                  Bb                      Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih - Fourtwnty: Belajar Melepaskan Dirinya

Baca juga: Chord Dasar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift ft Chris Stapleton, Kunci dari C Mudah Dimainkan

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Jatuh Suka - Tulus, dari Kunci D: Bila Kau Lihat Ku Tanpa Sengaja Beginikah Surga

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Build a B*tch - Bella Poarch
Lagu Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch
Lirik Lagu Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch
Chord Lagu Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
tribunnews
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan