Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A B*tch You Don't Get to Pick and Choose

Ilustrasi - Chord dasar gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch- Bella Poarch: This ain't build a B*tch, you don't get to pick and choose.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A B*tch yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.

Bella Poarch mengunggah lagu Build A B*tch di kanal YouTube-nya pada 14 Mei 2021.

Video klip Build A B*tch telah ditonton lebih dari 372 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Build A B*tch - Bella Poarch:

[Chorus]

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

Eb C

You don't get to pick and choose

Fm Bb

Different ass and bigger boobs

Eb C

If my eyes are brown or blue

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

Eb C

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

Fm Bb Eb

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

Fm Bb

Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb C

Told me I need fixing

Fm Bb

Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb C

Lotta parts were missing

Fm Bb

Curvy like a cursive font

Eb C

Virgin and a vixen

Fm Bb

That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb C

But he forgot

[Chorus]

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

Eb C

You don't get to pick and choose

Fm Bb

Different ass and bigger boobs

Eb C

If my eyes are brown or blue

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

Eb C

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

Fm Bb Eb

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

[Verse 2]

Fm Bb

Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb C

Told me I need fixing

Fm Bb

Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb C

Lotta parts were missing

Fm Bb

Curvy like a cursive font

Eb C

Virgin and a vixen

Fm Bb

That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb C

But he forgot

[Chorus]

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

Eb C

You don't get to pick and choose

Fm Bb

Different ass and bigger boobs

Eb C

If my eyes are brown or blue

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-B*tch (A B*tch)

Eb C

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

Fm Bb Eb

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih - Fourtwnty: Belajar Melepaskan Dirinya

Baca juga: Chord Dasar I Bet You Think About Me - Taylor Swift ft Chris Stapleton, Kunci dari C Mudah Dimainkan

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Jatuh Suka - Tulus, dari Kunci D: Bila Kau Lihat Ku Tanpa Sengaja Beginikah Surga

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar