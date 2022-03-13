Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold, Kunci C: I Reach Towards the Sky I've Said My Goodbyes

Ilustrasi - Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold, mulai dari kunci C: I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes. My heart's always with you now.

Chord Dasar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold

[Intro]

Dm Dm Dm F x4

[Verse 1]

Dm F Dm F

Yeah, you've been alone

Dm F Dm F

I've been gone for far too long

Bb

But with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x2

[Verse 2]

Dm F Dm F

Never let it show

Dm F Dm F

The pain I've grown to know

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Dm

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

[Chorus]

Dm C

I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

Am Bb

My heart's always with you now

Dm C

I won't question why so many have died

Am Bb

My prayers have made it through yeah

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Dm

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

[Interlude]

Dm Dm Dm F x4

[Verse 3]

Dm F Dm F

Letters keep me warm

Dm F Dm F

Helped me through the storm

Bb

But with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Chorus]

Dm C

I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

Am Bb

My heart's always with you now

Dm C

I won't question why so many have died

Am Bb

My prayers have made it through yeah

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Bb

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

[Bridge]

C

I've always been true

F C Dm

I've waited so long just to come hold you

C Bb

I'm making it through

C

It's been far too long, we've proven our

F C Dm C Bb

love over time's so strong, in all that we do

C F

The stars in the night, they lend me their light

C Dm C Bb

to bring me closer to heaven with you

[Interlude]

Bb C F C Dm C x2

[Pre-Chorus]

Bb

But with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you

[Chorus]

Dm C

I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes

Am Bb

My heart's always with you now

Dm C

I won't question why so many have died

Am Bb

My prayers have made it through yeah

Bb

'Cause with all these things we do

C Bb

It don't matter when I'm coming home to you

Bb

And with all that we've been through

C Dm

After all this time I'm coming home to you

