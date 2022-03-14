Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Dasar dan Lirik Lagu Who Says - Selena Gomez, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Who Says dari Selena Gomez dalam artikel ini.

Who Says dinyanyikan Selena Gomez bersama Band The Scene.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 14 Maret 2011 silam.

Berikut Who Says - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]
D
You made me insecure
Told me I wasn't good enough
G
But who are you to judge
When you're a diamond in the rough
D
I'm sure you got some things
You'd like to change about yourself
A
But when it comes to me
I wouldn't want to be anybody else

D
Na na na
Na na na
G
I'm no beauty queen
I'm just beautiful me
D
Na na na
Na na na
G
You've got every right
To a beautiful life
C'mon

[Chorus]
D
Who says
Who says you're not perfect
                                        G
Who says you're not worth it
Who says you're the only one that's hurting
D
Trust me
That's the price of beauty
                                         G
Who says you're not pretty
                                           A
Who says you're not beautiful
Who says

[Verse 2]
D
It's such a funny thing
How nothing's funny when it's you
G
You tell 'em what you mean
But they keep whiting out the truth
D
It's like a work of art
That never gets to see the light
G
Keep you beneath the stars
A
Won't let you touch the sky
D
Na na na
Na na na
G
I'm no beauty queen
I'm just beautiful me
D
Na na na
Na na na
G
You've got every right
To a beautiful life
C'mon

[Chorus]
D
Who says
Who says you're not perfect
                                        G
Who says you're not worth it
Who says you're the only one that's hurting
D
Trust me
That's the price of beauty
                                         G
Who says you're not pretty
                                           A
Who says you're not beautiful

[Bridge]
Who says
D
Who says you're not star potential
Who says you're not presidential
Who says you can't be in movies
D                         A
Listen to me, listen to me
G
Who says you don't pass the test
Who says you can't be the best
A
Who said, who said
Won't you tell me who said that
Yeah, oh

[Chorus]
D
Who says
Who says you're not perfect
                                        G
Who says you're not worth it
Who says you're the only one that's hurting
D
Trust me
That's the price of beauty
                                         G
Who says you're not pretty
                                           A
Who says you're not beautiful

