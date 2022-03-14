Chord Gitar Dasar dan Lirik Lagu Who Says - Selena Gomez, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Who Says dari Selena Gomez dalam artikel ini.

Who Says dinyanyikan Selena Gomez bersama Band The Scene.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 14 Maret 2011 silam.

Berikut Who Says - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]

D

You made me insecure

Told me I wasn't good enough

G

But who are you to judge

When you're a diamond in the rough

D

I'm sure you got some things

You'd like to change about yourself

A

But when it comes to me

I wouldn't want to be anybody else



D

Na na na

Na na na

G

I'm no beauty queen

I'm just beautiful me

D

Na na na

Na na na

G

You've got every right

To a beautiful life

C'mon



[Chorus]

D

Who says

Who says you're not perfect

G

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

D

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

G

Who says you're not pretty

A

Who says you're not beautiful

Who says



[Verse 2]

D

It's such a funny thing

How nothing's funny when it's you

G

You tell 'em what you mean

But they keep whiting out the truth

D

It's like a work of art

That never gets to see the light

G

Keep you beneath the stars

A

Won't let you touch the sky

D

Na na na

Na na na

G

I'm no beauty queen

I'm just beautiful me

D

Na na na

Na na na

G

You've got every right

To a beautiful life

C'mon



[Chorus]

D

Who says

Who says you're not perfect

G

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

D

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

G

Who says you're not pretty

A

Who says you're not beautiful



[Bridge]

Who says

D

Who says you're not star potential

Who says you're not presidential

Who says you can't be in movies

D A

Listen to me, listen to me

G

Who says you don't pass the test

Who says you can't be the best

A

Who said, who said

Won't you tell me who said that

Yeah, oh



[Chorus]

D

Who says

Who says you're not perfect

G

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

D

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

G

Who says you're not pretty

A

Who says you're not beautiful

(Tribunnews)