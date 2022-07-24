Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu It's You - Ali Gatie: It's you, It's Always You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu It's You dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul It's You dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Ali Gatie.

Lagu It's You dirilis pada 18 Juli 2019 di akun YouTube Ali Gatie.

Lirik dan Chord It's You - Ali Gatie:

[Intro] Am F G C

[Chorus]

Am F

It's you, it's always you

G C

If I'm ever gonna fall in love I know it's gonna be you

Am F

It's you, it's always you

G C

Met a lot of people but nobody feels like you

Am

So please don't break my heart

F

Don't tear me apart

G C G

I know how it starts, trust me I've been broken before

Am

Don't break me again

F

I am delicate

G

Please don't break my heart

C G

Trust me, I've been broken before

[Verse 1]

Am F

I've been broken yeah I know how it feels

G C

To be open and then find out your love isn't real

Am F

I'm still hurting yeah I'm hurting inside

G C

I'm so scared to fall in love but if it's you then I'll try

[Chorus]

Am F

It's you, it's always you

G C

If I'm ever gonna fall in love I know it's gonna be you

Am F

It's you, it's always you

G C

Met a lot of people but nobody feels like you

N.C.

So please don't break my heart

F

Don't tear me apart

G C G

I know how it starts, trust me I've been broken before

Am

Don't break me again

F

I am delicate

G

Please don't break my heart

C G

Trust me, I've been broken before

[Verse 2]

Am F

I know I'm not the best at choosing lovers

G C

We both know my past speaks for itself

Am F

If you don't think that we're right for each other

G C

Then please don't let history repeat itself

Am F

Cause I want you yeah, I want you yeah

G C

There's nothing else I want

Am F

Cause I want you yeah, I want you yeah

G C

And you're the only thing I want

[Back to Chorus]

