5 Lagu The Script yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, For The First Time hingga Hall of Fame

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lima lagu dari The Script yang palin banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

The Script merupakan band asal Irlandia yang sudah mengeluarkan sembilan album.

Dekat-dekat ini, The Script bakal mengadakan konser di Bandung.

Dirangkum Tribunnews.com, berikut 5 lagu The Script yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

1. For The First Time - 239 juta

She's all laid up in bed with a broken heart,

While I'm drinking jack all alone in my local bar,

And we don't know how,

How we got into this mad situation,

Only doing things out of frustration

Trying to make it work but man these times are hard

She needs me now but I can't seem to find the time,

I've got a new job now on the unemployment line,

And we don't know how,

How we got into this mess

Is it God's test?

Someone help us 'cause we're doing our best,

Trying to make it work but man these times are hard

But we're gonna start by

Drinking old cheap bottles of wine,

[Clean version:] Sit talking up all night,

[Explicit version:] Shit talking up all night,

Saying things we haven't for a while

A while, yeah,

We're smiling but we're close to tears,

Even after all these years,

We just now got the feeling that we're meeting for the first time