Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Vienna - Billy Joel

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vienna dari Billy Joel yang rilis pada tahun 1977. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vienna dari Billy Joel.

Vienna merupakan salah satu di antara lagu populer dari Billy Joel.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 1977 ini menjadi salah satu singel milik Billy Joel dari albumnya berjudul The Stranger.

Vienna – Billy Joel

Intro:
G6  Faug F7 B7sus4 C/G Am7b5 Bm7 G

Verse 1:
Em               G
   Slow down you crazy child
       D                 F
You're so ambitious for a juvenile
            C                       G
But then if you're so smart tell me why
                   A    B9sus  B
are you still so afraid
Em                              G
   Where's the fire, what's the hurry about
          D                       F
You better cool it off before you burn it out
        C
You got so much to do and only
G                   F#m   B9sus  B
So many hours in a day

Chorus 1:
C                            D
  But you know that when the truth is told
             G             D/F#
That you can get what you want
           Em        G/D
Or you can just get old
            C                    F#m      B7      Em7        A7
You're gonna kick off before you even get halfway through  Oooo
              Eb7
When will you realize
D                 G    B5/F#
 Vienna waits for you

Verse 2:
Em                  G
   Slow down you're doing fine
             D
You can't be everything you wanna be
  F
Before your time
              C                 G              A        B9sus  B
Although it's so romantic on the borderline tonight, tonight
Em                      G
   Too bad but it's the life you lead
           D
You're so ahead of yourself
            F
That you forgot what you need
               C
Though you can see when you're wrong
             G                             F#m           B9sus  B
You know you can't always see when you're right, you're right

Chorus 2:
C                           D
  You got your passion, you got your pride
    G                   D/F#       Em        G/D
But don't you know that only fools are satisfied
C                      F#m             B7   Em7        A7
  Dream on, but don't imagine they'll all come true  Oooo
              Eb7
When will you realize
D             G
 Vienna waits for you

Instrumental:
| Em  G   | D   F   |
| C   G   | F#m B9sus B |

Chorus 3:
C                D
  Slow down you crazy child
         G             D/F#

Take the phone off the hook
         Em           G/D
And disappear for a while
C                         F#m            B7    Em7     A7
  It's alright, you can afford to lose a day or two  Oooo
              Eb7
When will you realize
D             G
 Vienna waits for you

Chorus 4:
C                            D
  And you know that when the truth is told
             G             D/F#
That you can get what you want
           Em        G/D
Or you can just get old
            C                    F#m      B7     Em7         A7
You're gonna kick off before you even get halfway through  Oooo
              Eb7
Why don't you realize
D            G
 Vienna waits for you

Outro:
E7               A7 N.C.
   When will you realize
D                 G
 Vienna waits for you

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
