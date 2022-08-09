Chord Gitar Another Day - Dream Theater: You Won't Find It Here Look Another Way

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Another Day yang dipopulerkan oleh Dream Theater.

Lagu Another Day pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 1992, silam.

Lagu ini merupakan singel dalam album kedua Dream Theater yang bertajuk Images and Words.

Another Day - Dream Theater

[Intro] G#m-F#-E-C#m-F# (3X)

G#m-F#-C#m-E

[Verse 1]

G#m E/G# G#m F#

Live another day Climb a little higher

E B A B/F# - F#

Find another reason to stay

G#m E/G# G#m F#

Ashes in your hands Mercy in your eyes

E B A E

If you're searching for a silent sky...

[Chorus 1]

C#m B E B

You won't find it here Look another way

C#m B E F#

You won't find it here So die another day

[Saxophone Break] G#m-F#-E-C#m-F# -- G#m-F#-C#m-E

[Verse 2]

G#m E/G# G#m F#

The coldness of his words The message in his silence,

E B A B/F# - F#

'Face the candle to the wind...'

G#m E/G#

This distance in my voice

G#m F#

Isn't leaving you a choice

E

So if you're looking for

B A E

a time to run away...

[Chorus 2]

C#m B E B

You won't find it here Look another way

C#m B E F#

You won't find it here So try another day

[Link] B-A-G#m-F#-E

[Bridge]

B A

They took pictures of our dreams

G#m

Ran to hide behind the stairs

F# E

And said maybe when it's right for you, they'll fall

G C D

But if they don't come down Resist the need to pull them in

Em D C

And throw them away Better to save the mystery

Bm Em-D-Em-D-Em-D-Em --- F#

Than surrender to the secret

[Solo] (same measure as verse)

G#m-E/G#-G#m-F#-E-B-A-B/F#-F#

G#m-E/G#-G#m-F#-E-B-A-E

C#m B E B

You won't find it here Look another way

C#m B E F#

You won't find it here So try another day

[Ending] G#m-F#-E-C#m-F# (4X) - E

